UAB Hospital now the eighth largest in the nation

UAB Hospital has climbed three spots to break into the top 10 among the largest hospitals in the nation. (Steve Wood)

UAB Hospital, the flagship hospital of the UAB Health System, is now the eighth largest hospital in the nation, up three spots from 2020, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. UAB Hospital has 1,207 hospital beds.

“As the University of Alabama at Birmingham continues to make record-breaking strides in all pillars of our mission, we are proud to be ranked for the first time among the nation’s top 10 largest and most prestigious hospitals in America,” said UAB President Ray Watts. “This ranking speaks to the growth and stature of UAB Hospital and the world-class, compassionate care – by our talented physicians, nurses and staff – who deliver cutting-edge treatments and technologies, healing and hope to patients throughout Alabama and beyond.”

The hospital’s move into the Top 10 highlights a year of achievements and recognitions for UAB Medicine.

Best in state

UAB Hospital was again named the best hospital in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report in 2021. Eight adult specialties were ranked among the best in the nation, seven within the top 30 and one ranked 31st. The magazine also noted UAB Hospital as “high-performing” in 14 adult procedures/conditions in the 2021-2022 Best Hospital rankings.

The hospital provides care to the sickest patients in Alabama and the region, ranking 11th among academic medical centers on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Scorecard.

“UAB Hospital has not only grown in size,” said UAB Hospital CEO Anthony Patterson. “We have also experienced significant growth in the number of patients we serve and the quality of world-class care we deliver. I am proud to thank every UAB Medicine employee for the important impact they have every day. I also want to recognize our UAB Health System, School of Medicine leaders, as well as the University of Alabama System Office team and Board of Trustees for their unwavering support and expert leadership that positioned UAB Hospital and our dedicated team to be successful.”

Unique to UAB

UAB’s Comprehensive Transplant Institute is home to the state’s leading organ transplant program. Cutting-edge cancer treatment is provided through the National Cancer Institute-designated O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and the only Proton Therapy Center in Alabama. UAB also maintains the state’s only American College of Surgeons-designated Adult Level 1 Trauma Center.

Additionally, UAB Hospital is the only hospital in Alabama to receive Magnet Nursing Designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and is only the 21st hospital worldwide to receive that designation five consecutive times. UAB Hospital-Highlands Emergency Department is the first accredited Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department in the Southeast.

The hospital is also home to a Level 4 Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which was just part of a Guinness World Record for the youngest premature infant to survive worldwide.

In 2021, UAB Hospital garnered seven prestigious Women’s Choice Awards, including best hospital for obstetrics, heart care, orthopedics, cancer care, breast care, stroke center and patient experience.

The Health System has also been honored with an LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

This story originally appeared on the UAB News website.