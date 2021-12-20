The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill on Bo Nix to Oregon, UAB’s big bowl win
Bo Nix has revealed his transfer destination, and the former Auburn Tiger will now be an Oregon Duck. UAB beat a highly-ranked BYU team in the Independence Bowl, and Mark Stoops gets a big contract at Kentucky. The Next Round guys break it all down in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.