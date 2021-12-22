Published On: 12.22.21 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Innovation

Alabama NewsCenter's most popular innovation stories of 2021 covered a wide variety of subjects. (file)

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt like you should have noticed more.

These innovation stories not only showcase the great diversity of invention in this state but they also point to a bright future for Alabama.

Alabama’s assets can help position state well for innovation economy

Hoover Institution’s Stephen Haber, far left, joined Thomas St. John, Herbie Johnson, Marko Tandler and Charles Rossman on an early morning ride through Birmingham as part of his research for the Alabama Innovation Commission. (contributed)

 

University of Alabama, Alabama Power, Mercedes electric vehicle initiative moving forward with state support

A rendering shows the planned Smart Communities and Innovation Building on the University of Alabama campus. The building will house the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Initiative, designed to meet the needs of the booming electric vehicle market. The initiative grew out of a relationship among UA, Alabama Power and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International. (contributed)

 

Deploying innovation makes Alabama Power’s Justin Harrison an unsung hero

Justin Harrison is an Alabama Power Unsung Hero from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Alabama’s National Carbon Capture Center successfully tests carbon-reduction technology for concrete production

The National Carbon Capture Center in Alabama worked with CarbonBuilt using technology developed at UCLA Samueli School of Engineering to successfully test permanently storing carbon dioxide in concrete blocks. (Ike Pigott / Alabama NewsCenter)

 

Alabama Innovation Commission releases recommendations to grow state’s economy, build competitive workforce

Leaders share vision of growing Alabama through innovation and technology from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Editor’s choice: How Alabama is leading the global energy technology revolution

How Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is growing Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

