Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Innovation

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt like you should have noticed more.

These innovation stories not only showcase the great diversity of invention in this state but they also point to a bright future for Alabama.

Alabama’s assets can help position state well for innovation economy

University of Alabama, Alabama Power, Mercedes electric vehicle initiative moving forward with state support

Deploying innovation makes Alabama Power’s Justin Harrison an unsung hero

Justin Harrison is an Alabama Power Unsung Hero from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama’s National Carbon Capture Center successfully tests carbon-reduction technology for concrete production

Alabama Innovation Commission releases recommendations to grow state’s economy, build competitive workforce

Leaders share vision of growing Alabama through innovation and technology from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice: How Alabama is leading the global energy technology revolution

How Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is growing Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.