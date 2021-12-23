Published On: 12.23.21 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Economic development

Economic development in Alabama moved ahead at a rapid pace in 2021. (file)

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt like you should have noticed more.

These economic development stories remind us of ways the state moved forward in a challenging year.

Alabama Power receives approval for solar facility in Butler County

This Alabama Power solar project in LaFayette is similar to what the company will build in Butler County. (Alabama NewsCenter file)

 

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech announces 2021 class

A new class of Alabama Techstars EnergyTech Accelerator took place in 2021. (contributed)

 

Alabama distribution corridor shifts to high gear with Amazon in Bessemer

Amazon’s growing presence in Alabama and the Birmingham area is helping create an active distribution corridor. (file)

 

South Alabama Logistics Park seen as transformative project

The South Alabama Logistics Park is being viewed as a transformative project, building on the Port City’s economic development successes with new manufacturing and distribution space. (Burton Property Group)

 

Alabama plant part of Hyundai’s $7.4 billion investment to build electric vehicles

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is part of the automaker’s plans to invest $7.4 billion in new EV production. (HMMA)

 

Editor’s choice: Alabama economic developers excited for what’s ‘Next

Alabama economic developers react to “Next” campaign from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Made in Alabama Next from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

More on this topic