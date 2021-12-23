Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Economic development

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt like you should have noticed more.

These economic development stories remind us of ways the state moved forward in a challenging year.

Alabama Power receives approval for solar facility in Butler County

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech announces 2021 class

Alabama distribution corridor shifts to high gear with Amazon in Bessemer

South Alabama Logistics Park seen as transformative project

Alabama plant part of Hyundai’s $7.4 billion investment to build electric vehicles

Editor’s choice: Alabama economic developers excited for what’s ‘Next‘

Alabama economic developers react to “Next” campaign from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Made in Alabama Next from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.