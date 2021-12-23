James Spann: Warming trend ahead for Alabama

PLEASANT AFTERNOON: After a subfreezing start, temperatures have warmed nicely across Alabama this afternoon. Most communities are in the 58- to 62-degree range with a sunny sky. Tonight will be fair and not as cold as last night; we expect a low in the upper 30s and low 40s early Friday morning.

The warming trend continues Friday; we reach the mid to upper 60s with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Christmas Day will be dry and warm, with a high between 70 and 74 degrees. The latest National Blend of Models is printing a high of 72 degrees for Birmingham Saturday. If we reach that, it will be a tie with 1964 for the sixth-warmest Christmas Day on record.

Model data suggests moisture levels will rise Sunday, and we have introduced a chance of widely scattered showers during the day, but nothing widespread. Otherwise, we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will remain unseasonably mild through the week with highs mostly in the low 70s, thanks to an upper ridge over the Gulf Coast region. Moisture levels will rise by midweek, and we will need to mention a chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday and most likely Friday. On the positive side, we don’t expect any severe weather.

We will continue to watch brutally cold air that will be in place next week over the Northern Plains and the Northwest. at some point it will have to move, but it likely will remain north of Alabama for the next seven to 10 days. ON THIS DATE IN 1921: An estimated F3 tornado struck the town of Clarkedale, Arkansas, killing six and injuring 60 others. Four people died in the destruction of the Banks and Danner store, where 50 people were doing their Christmas shopping.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: A major ice storm struck central and southeast Virginia and much of North Carolina beginning on Dec. 23 and lasting until Christmas morning. Icy conditions caused injuries from slips and falls and numerous vehicle accidents. Ice accumulations of up to an inch brought down trees.

ON THIS DATE IN 2015: A violent EF-4 tornado moved along a path from near Holly Springs, Mississippi, to Selmer, Tennessee, killing nine people.

