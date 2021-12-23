People of Alabama: Carole King of Cullman

Carole King still has the first ring she received as a Christmas gift in the seventh grade. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

What’s one of the best gifts you’ve received?

“I just saw it going through the jewelry box. I have a little ring my mom and dad gave me when I was in the seventh grade. It was rubies with a cameo. We always had Christmas up in the living room on Christmas morning. We were always anxious to get Mother and Daddy up so we could get our gifts. I just remember the little box and how excited I was. That was my first ring. I am really sentimental about things like that.” – Carole King of Cullman

King is a Realtor in Cullman. Kindness is one of the most important life lessons she has learned.

“Just be kind to people. I grew up with that.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.