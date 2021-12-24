Alabama man battles rare disease with faith, family and church support

Tim Jones worked for decades as a videographer and photojournalist at television stations in Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile. A burly man, Jones could haul heavy equipment and work long, hard hours helping capture news and gather information for Alabamians.

That’s not the picture of Tim Jones these days. Cascading health problems led to the diagnosis of a rare disease that has Jones in a wheelchair and working every day to get strong again. It’s a healing process that incorporates medicine and physical therapy along with faith, family and love and support from his church family. Jones and those who love and support him opened up about the process.

Tim Jones talks about battling rare disease while relying on faith and family from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.