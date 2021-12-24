Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Weather

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt you should have noticed more.
Through response, remembrance and endurance, Alabama weather was a factor in our lives in 2021.
Five ways to keep your cool and save on energy costs this summer in Alabama
Stay cool – and green – by using LED or CFL light bulbs, which save on electricity and can help lower your power bill. By replacing four or five incandescent bulbs with LEDs in rooms you use the most, you can save $45 or more annually. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Ten years later, April 27 tornado outbreak still scars Alabama landscape and hearts
The April 2011 tornadoes devastated lives and communities like Concord. (Wynter Byrd / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama Power managing water levels as Smith Lake continues to rise following heavy rainfall
Heavy rains are causing lake levels to continue to rise at Smith Lake. Alabama Power is monitoring and has a spillway operations plan in place. (Alabama NewsCenter)
Little by little, Alabama town of Phil Campbell revives its spirit in decade since tornado
The damage was severe in the Alabama town of Phil Campbell following the April 2011 storms and tornadoes. (file)
Recovery continues in Alabama communities following severe weather outbreak
Alabama Power crews work to restore service along Alabama Highway 119 in Shelby County. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter)
Editor’s choice: Alabama Power smart grid saves customer outages during severe weather
Alabama Power’s smart grid technology helped prevent or shorten outages for many during the March 2021 storms and tornadoes. (Alabama NewsCenter)