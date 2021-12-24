Orange Pineapple Ice Cream at Trowbridge’s one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

When you talk about classic ice cream shops, it’s hard to get more classic than Trowbridge’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Bar in Florence.

The shop has been serving cold treats for more than a century and is a fixture in downtown Florence. Third-generation owner Don Trowbridge loves to tell the story of how his grandfather uprooted the family from Texas to open an ice cream shop in Alabama after attending a dairy convention in North Carolina.

Almost from the beginning, a favorite on the menu has been the Orange Pineapple Ice Cream. It’s a proprietary recipe that blends the tropical and citrus flavors and is special enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.