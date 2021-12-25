Published On: 12.25.21 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Sports

Football and fishing led the way in the most popular sports stories on Alabama NewsCenter this year. (file)

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt like you should have noticed more.

It’s not surprising that football-related stories were the most read among the sports stories at Alabama NewsCenter, but you also responded to fishing and a couple of interesting people tied to sports. These are the sports stories our readers liked the most this year.

UAB, five other schools join American Athletic Conference

UAB Joins the American Athletic Conference from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Forrest Sonny Poole recalls four decades as an athletics trainer at Alabama high school

Forrest Sonny “Pooh” Poole recalls more than 40 years at Parker High School from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Protective Stadium being prepared for its public debut in Birmingham

Protective Stadium nears its debut in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Alabama Crimson Tide star football players to enter the NFL draft

Alabama Crimson Tide football players declare for the 2021 NFL draft from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Bass Pro Shops announces US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championship

Ke’Mari Cooper and his father, Velt Cooper, show off a massive bass. (Bass Pro Shops)

 

Editor’s choice: Tuskegee’s ‘Cleve’ Abbott dominated like no other coach in Alabama

“Cleve” Abbott’s accomplishments at Tuskegee rivaled that of any other coach in the history of Alabama and collegiate sports. (contributed)

