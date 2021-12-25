Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Sports
As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt like you should have noticed more.
It’s not surprising that football-related stories were the most read among the sports stories at Alabama NewsCenter, but you also responded to fishing and a couple of interesting people tied to sports. These are the sports stories our readers liked the most this year.
UAB, five other schools join American Athletic Conference
UAB Joins the American Athletic Conference from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Forrest Sonny Poole recalls four decades as an athletics trainer at Alabama high school
Forrest Sonny “Pooh” Poole recalls more than 40 years at Parker High School from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Protective Stadium being prepared for its public debut in Birmingham
Protective Stadium nears its debut in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Alabama Crimson Tide star football players to enter the NFL draft
Alabama Crimson Tide football players declare for the 2021 NFL draft from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Bass Pro Shops announces US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championship
Editor’s choice: Tuskegee’s ‘Cleve’ Abbott dominated like no other coach in Alabama