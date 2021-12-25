Scott Martin: Mild Christmas for Alabama, with highs in the 70s

CHRISTMAS DAY: For those wishing for a white Christmas, I have bad news for you. Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures, with afternoon highs close to breaking records for the day. We’ll also have to watch those outdoor decorations as it will be breezy, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph out of the southwest. Highs will top out in the lower 70s in the north to the upper 70s in the south.

BOXING DAY (SUNDAY): Some locations may actually be a couple of degrees warmer on Sunday, as we’ll continue to have mostly sunny skies across north and central Alabama. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most.

NEXT WEEK: Strong ridging will remain in place across the Southeast on Monday that will keep our temperatures near record warmth for early winter. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Ridging will shift eastward beginning Tuesday, pulling Gulf moisture up into the state. Some shower activity will be possible, but highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances become more likely Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slowly moves into Alabama. We’ll have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms at times, as highs will be in the lower 70s to close to 80 degrees. The front moves deeper into the state on Thursday, increasing the coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

The front will move out before daybreak on Friday, and any lingering showers will exit during the morning. After that, skies will begin clearing and highs will remain mild, reaching the mid-60s to the mid-70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: Severe thunderstorms produced four tornadoes in Florida. Columbia, Pasco, Lake and Volusia counties were hardest-hit, including the Daytona Beach area. A tornado generated considerable damage on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, delaying the start of the spring semester.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.