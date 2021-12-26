Published On: 12.26.21 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Entertainment

Television, stage and music were among the stories you responded to in entertainment this year. (file)

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt you should have noticed more.

Our coverage of HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” in Wetumpka was the most popular group of stories in any category on our site this year. But Ben and Erin Napier weren’t the only ones who grabbed the spotlight. These were our top entertainment stories of 2021.

HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ reaction exceeds Alabama town’s expectations

“Home Town Takeover” built Wetumpka a new farmers market pavilion on vacant land by the Coosa River. It was one of the 12 projects to “make over” the city. (HGTV)

 

TikTok redefined the economics of fame for Alabama rapper, others

Flo Milli performs at the Kicksperience Stage Sponsored By Sprite during the BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Sarah Morris / Getty Images for BET)

 

Tammy Little Haynes is first Miss Alabama to also wear Ms. Senior Alabama crown

Tammy Little Haynes won the Miss Alabama crown in 1984. (Courtesy of Tammy Little Haynes)

 

Here she is: Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford ready to compete for Miss America

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford graduated from Auburn University with a finance degree. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Bradford)

 

Alabama actress, singer, songwriter Abigail Barlow scores with her musical ‘Bridgerton’

Abigail Barlow, left, and Emily Bear have garnered millions of views for their “Bridgerton” musical TikTok videos. (Photo/Abigail Barlow)

 

Editor’s choice: Alabama’s Brandon A. McCall to make Broadway debut as star of ‘Lion King’

Brandon A. McCall is a graduate of Jackson-Olin High School and Alabama State University.

