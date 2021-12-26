Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Entertainment

Television, stage and music were among the stories you responded to in entertainment this year. (file)

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt you should have noticed more.

Our coverage of HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” in Wetumpka was the most popular group of stories in any category on our site this year. But Ben and Erin Napier weren’t the only ones who grabbed the spotlight. These were our top entertainment stories of 2021.

HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ reaction exceeds Alabama town’s expectations

TikTok redefined the economics of fame for Alabama rapper, others

Tammy Little Haynes is first Miss Alabama to also wear Ms. Senior Alabama crown

Here she is: Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford ready to compete for Miss America

Alabama actress, singer, songwriter Abigail Barlow scores with her musical ‘Bridgerton’

Editor’s choice: Alabama’s Brandon A. McCall to make Broadway debut as star of ‘Lion King’