Alabama Power Foundation awards Elevate and Leadership Development Program grants
The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded its 2021 Elevate, Leadership Development Program, and Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) Training grants. The 12 Elevate grants, 11 Leadership Development Program grants, and six DEI Training grants support nonprofits across the state.
“This year’s Elevate grants will enhance programs that provide for a more equitable society, as well as support training on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Marsha Morgan with the foundation’s Community Initiatives team.
In south Alabama, Pride of Atmore, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and protecting the historical legacy of Atmore, will use its Elevate grant to build and equip a high-end music studio in the revitalized Atmore Hardware Store as part of a larger arts and cultural center redevelopment project serving the Atmore community. In Birmingham, Magic Moments, which grants wishes to children in Alabama with chronic, life-threatening medical conditions, will use its Elevate grant to create “magic moments” for young people across the state.
“The newly created Leadership Development Program will help nonprofit and public agency leaders build capacity and help increase the effectiveness of their organizations. We are excited to provide this opportunity to our community partners,” Morgan said. “DEI Training grants will support nonprofits in providing DEI certifications for staff members and instructor-led courses on DEI topics for staff and board members.”
Recipients of the 2021 Elevate grants are:
- 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile Inc.
- Backyard Blessings – Sumiton
- Dothan-Houston County Substance Abuse
- Freshwater Land Trust – Birmingham
- Magic Moments – Birmingham
- HEAL Alabama (HEAL United) – Vestavia Hills
- Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA) – Homewood
- McKemie Place Inc. – Mobile
- Pride of Atmore
- Ransom Ministries Inc. – Mobile
- Rural Business & Training Center Inc. – Demopolis
Recipients of the 2021 Leadership Development Program grants are:
- Bishop State Community College Foundation – Mobile
- Building Bridges Institute for Racial Reconciliation – Vance
- CHOICE – Uniontown
- Citizens Park Inc. – Union Springs
- Fair Housing Agency of Alabama – Mobile
- Impact Alabama – Birmingham
- Literacy Council of Central Alabama – Birmingham
- Parent Resource Institute for Drug Education (PRIDE) – Tuscaloosa
- Ransom Ministries Inc. – Mobile
- United Way of Southwest Alabama – Mobile
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Recipients of the 2021 DEI Training grants are:
- Impact Alabama – Birmingham
- Fair Housing Agency of Alabama – Mobile
- Ransom Ministries Inc. – Mobile
- United Way of Southwest Alabama – Mobile
- Citizens Park Inc. – Union Springs
- Parent Resource Institute for Drug Education (PRIDE) – Tuscaloosa
The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities, bridging the gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama communities, nonprofits and educational institutions. Learn more at www.powerofgood.com.