Alabama Power Foundation awards Elevate and Leadership Development Program grants

Organizations throughout the state received Alabama Power Foundation Elevate, Leadership Development Program, and Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) Training grants. (Alabama NewsCenter file and contributed)

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded its 2021 Elevate, Leadership Development Program, and Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) Training grants. The 12 Elevate grants, 11 Leadership Development Program grants, and six DEI Training grants support nonprofits across the state.

“This year’s Elevate grants will enhance programs that provide for a more equitable society, as well as support training on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Marsha Morgan with the foundation’s Community Initiatives team.

In south Alabama, Pride of Atmore, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and protecting the historical legacy of Atmore, will use its Elevate grant to build and equip a high-end music studio in the revitalized Atmore Hardware Store as part of a larger arts and cultural center redevelopment project serving the Atmore community. In Birmingham, Magic Moments, which grants wishes to children in Alabama with chronic, life-threatening medical conditions, will use its Elevate grant to create “magic moments” for young people across the state.

“The newly created Leadership Development Program will help nonprofit and public agency leaders build capacity and help increase the effectiveness of their organizations. We are excited to provide this opportunity to our community partners,” Morgan said. “DEI Training grants will support nonprofits in providing DEI certifications for staff members and instructor-led courses on DEI topics for staff and board members.”

Recipients of the 2021 Elevate grants are:

100 Black Men of Greater Mobile Inc.

Backyard Blessings – Sumiton

Dothan-Houston County Substance Abuse

Freshwater Land Trust – Birmingham

Magic Moments – Birmingham

HEAL Alabama (HEAL United) – Vestavia Hills

Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA) – Homewood

McKemie Place Inc. – Mobile

Pride of Atmore

Ransom Ministries Inc. – Mobile

Rural Business & Training Center Inc. – Demopolis

Recipients of the 2021 Leadership Development Program grants are:

Bishop State Community College Foundation – Mobile

Building Bridges Institute for Racial Reconciliation – Vance

CHOICE – Uniontown

Citizens Park Inc. – Union Springs

Fair Housing Agency of Alabama – Mobile

Impact Alabama – Birmingham

Literacy Council of Central Alabama – Birmingham

Parent Resource Institute for Drug Education (PRIDE) – Tuscaloosa

Ransom Ministries Inc. – Mobile

United Way of Southwest Alabama – Mobile

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Recipients of the 2021 DEI Training grants are:

Impact Alabama – Birmingham

Fair Housing Agency of Alabama – Mobile

Ransom Ministries Inc. – Mobile

United Way of Southwest Alabama – Mobile

Citizens Park Inc. – Union Springs

Parent Resource Institute for Drug Education (PRIDE) – Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities, bridging the gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama communities, nonprofits and educational institutions. Learn more at www.powerofgood.com.