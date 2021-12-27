Published On: 12.27.21 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Restaurants and chefs

The food and those who make it at some of the best eateries in Alabama were popular stories on Alabama NewsCenter in 2021. (file)

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt you should have noticed more.

From the Gulf Coast to the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the only thing that matches Alabama’s diverse geography is the diversity of its food. That is certainly reflected in your favorite stories related to restaurants and chefs this year.

Five must-try fried chicken plates in Alabama

Here are six different but delicious ways to enjoy fried chicken in Alabama. (Matt Wake / Ike Morgan / Bob Carlton / Haley Laurence / Alabama Media Group)

 

Alabama’s Brenda Gantt shares her kitchen with the world

Brenda Gantt’s friendly, smartphone-shot cooking videos have won her 1.6 million followers since April. “I’m just going to cook. I’m just going to keep on doing what I’m doing,” she says. (Sincerely Shawna Photography)

 

5 must-try Alabama meat-and-three restaurants

Alabama is full of incredible meat-and-three restaurants. Here are some you need to try. (file)

 

Here are the essential Alabama Gulf Coast restaurants

Your time at Alabama beaches is often limited, so we’ve come up with a list of where you should eat. (contributed)

 

10 essential Birmingham restaurants

Whatever you’re craving, Birmingham has a restaurant you need to try. (contributed)

 

Editor’s choice: Former Auburn star, wife shine as café owners in Hoover

Reggie and Michelle Torbor at the Taproot Café they own in Hoover. (Marvin Gentry / The Birmingham Times)

More on this topic