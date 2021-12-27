People of Alabama: Ricky Glover of Ardmore

“We come out on the weekends or rainy days. My dad has been here probably 25 years or more. We’ve probably got 1,000 regular customers that we sell to all year. We’ve got one lady, her name is Ms. Lisa. She is 86 years old. She comes here once every two weeks and all she wants is $20 worth of wood. I say, ‘Why don’t you just let me bring you a load,’ and she says, ‘No, I like getting out.’ It’s wonderful. My dad says she’s been coming at least 15 years.” – Ricky Glover of Ardmore.

Glover is a roofer by trade and said that the business has taught him a lot.

“You got to work hard to make it. It’s all I’ve ever done is work. We grew up roofing houses. I’ve probably been working since I was about 12 years old. You get more out of life.”

