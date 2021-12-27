Scott Martin: Severe storm potential for Alabama Wednesday, next weekend

TODAY’S WEATHER: After a dense fog lifts in some eastern counties this morning, we’ll have variable cloudiness across Alabama with some light drizzle possible. But with drier air aloft, most locations will stay dry. There will be some breaks in the clouds and some locations may have a decent period of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s to close to 80 degrees from northwest to southeast.

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: We’ll have a shift in our pattern Tuesday that will have warm, moist air begin to flow up into Alabama from the south and southwest. This will bring a chance of isolated to scattered showers to mainly north and northwestern parts of the state, roughly along and west of the I-59 corridor. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs reaching the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY: A cold front will be approaching the state on Wednesday, and Alabama will be in a very moist, warm sector ahead of the front. We’ll have a decent amount of instability and shear in place and a few stronger to severe storms will be possible, with damaging winds being the main threat. A brief tornado is possible, but the better dynamics will be a little too far to the north for this to be a large tornado threat.

For now, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk up for locations along and west of a line from roughly Selma to Montgomery to Heflin, with nearly the rest of Alabama in a marginal risk. Timing at this point for the threat of severe storms will be from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Most of the activity looks to be scattered out ahead of the front, as the front does not move in until Thursday morning. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 70s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The front will move through Alabama on Thursday, keeping showers and thunderstorms likely until it passes by. There are no severe weather threats at this time, but I couldn’t rule out a strong storm or two. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Moisture does stick around, and we could see the front move back northward as a warm front on Friday, which will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.

MORE STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FOR THE WEEKEND: Another system will get its act together on Saturday and will begin to move into the state. Signals are already pointing to the potential for strong to severe storms late Saturday through early Sunday morning. The SPC already has the equivalent of a slight risk issued for the northern half of the state. We’ll have to get through Wednesday’s event before we can focus on the weekend and what the main risks will be. Stronger storms may continue through the day Sunday, as a surface low will form and move through the state during the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the 70s, while we’ll see much cooler air start to move in on Sunday, with highs reaching the mid-50s to the lower 70s from northwest to southeast.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.