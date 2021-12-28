Alabama teen doing well after battling childhood leukemia

Trevor Moultrie is like most teens. He’s active in football and track at Hewitt-Trussville High School. He eats all the time and is constantly outgrowing his clothes. He’s learning to drive so he can get his license next year.

Being normal as a teen is welcomed given where Moultrie was as a baby. He was diagnosed with leukemia at 17 months and had to endure chemotherapy and treatments. There are concerns that the treatments at that young an age can affect physical and mental development later on, but Moultrie isn’t showing those effects.

Trevor and his father, Terrance Moultrie, talked with Alabama NewsCenter about the experience.

Alabama teen Trevor Moultrie survived leukemia as a baby and is living life as a healthy high schooler from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.