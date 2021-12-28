Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Business

Business continued in Alabama and found success despite the pandemic and other obstacles in 2021. (file)

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt you should have noticed more.

From a multimillion-dollar redevelopment in downtown Birmingham to a silo turned into a farmers market in rural Covington County, business takes many forms on the path to success in Alabama. These are the business stories you liked the most this year.

$33 million renovation of long-vacant Birmingham building set to begin next month

American Red Cross building to become the Market Lofts on Third after $33 million renovation from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This city calls itself the ‘best small town in Alabama’

Welcome to Jackson, Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This city is leading the renaissance of Alabama’s Black Belt

Welcome to Livingston, Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama’s auto industry primes for growth milestones in 2021

How Pursell Farms became one of the leading resort destinations in the Southeast

Editor’s choice: Sweet South Market is doing business in Alabama’s sweet spot

Sweet South Market is offering a respite for beach travelers and goods for locals in south Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.