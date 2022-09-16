Electric vehicle summit drawing hundreds to Birmingham, Alabama

National Drive Electric Week kicks off Sept. 23, but electric vehicle (EV) experts, thought leaders and policymakers in Alabama are getting a head start Sept. 21-22 at the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit, a gathering in Birmingham that is drawing hundreds of people from the automotive sector, utilities and a range of businesses gearing up for the anticipated surge of EV drivers in the coming years.

Alabama Power is among the participants in the summit, presented by the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association. The event at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex will include briefings about expanding EV infrastructure in the state, primers on EV technology, and updates about EV manufacturing in Alabama and how the growing numbers of EVs on the road will interact with Alabama’s electrical grid. To date, more than 300 people have registered to attend the summit.

Cedric Daniels, Alabama Power’s manager of Electric Transportation, said one of the goals of the summit is for attendees to leave the conference with “actionable knowledge” about investing wisely for the oncoming EV wave, including how to apply for government grants to install EV charging infrastructure at their businesses. He said company experts will share information about grid readiness, charging equipment and Alabama Power’s special EV rate, which offers people and businesses that own plug-in electric vehicles a discount on electricity during specific hours of the day.

“Sales of EVs in Alabama continue to grow, and for many years we’ve worked with the public and private sectors to support the industry and share knowledge with EV owners and our customers,” Daniels said. “The summit is another opportunity for us to exchange helpful information.”

Alabama policymakers and agency experts will participate in the summit, providing the latest about state and federal incentives and initiatives that are putting Alabama in position to better serve EV users and support the growing market.

According to Drive Electric Alabama, a statewide coalition supporting the adoption of EVs, more than 60 EV models are available in the U.S., a number that is expected to more than double by 2024. As of December 2021, more than 2.2 million plug-in vehicles have been sold across the U.S.

Just last week, Autocar delivered its first Alabama-built electric vehicle to Old Dominion Freight Line for use at Old Dominion’s Rialto, California, facility. Autocar developed its electric terminal tractor technology with multiple partners, including Alabama Power, through testing at the Port of Mobile.

Last month, Mercedes-Benz launched production of the all-electric luxury EQS SUV at its Tuscaloosa County plant. Production of another all-electric model, the EQE SUV, is expected to start later this year. In March, the company opened its $1 billion state-of-the-art EV battery plant and logistics center in adjacent Bibb County.

In April, Hyundai announced plans to begin building a hybrid version of the Santa Fe sport utility, along with the first electrified Genesis GV70 SUV, at its Montgomery factory. Hyundai officials said they plan to invest $300 million and create an additional 200 jobs in Alabama at its only U.S. manufacturing center.

Also in April, Westwater Resources and its subsidiary, Alabama Graphite Products LLC, began construction of a $202 million graphite processing plant in Coosa County. Graphite is an essential material in EV batteries.

Honda Motor Co. and South Korean battery-maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. have said they will spend $4.4 billion to build a new battery plant in the U.S. as the Japanese carmaker seeks to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040. The location for the plant has not been determined. Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, the company’s largest light truck plant in the world, produces the Passport and Pilot SUVs, the Odyssey minivan and the Ridgeline pickup truck. The plant in Lincoln also produces the traditional V-6 gas engines that power Honda cars.

Mazda and Toyota, which have a major presence in Alabama, are ratcheting up their plans for EVs and batteries, although how the state will figure in their strategy is unclear. Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) earlier this year began mass production of the all-new Mazda CX-50 sport utility vehicle at their joint venture assembly plant in Huntsville. The CX-50 joined the Toyota Corolla Cross, also an all-new model, on the production line at the $2.3 billion MTM facility.

In addition to this week’s EV summit, other events are planned across Alabama as part of National Drive Electric Week, including free EV expos in Auburn, Huntsville and Birmingham. The Auburn event is Sept. 19 at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, 910 South College St. The event in Huntsville is Sept. 25 at the Stovehouse parking lot, 3414 Governors Drive. The Birmingham event is Oct. 1 at the Market at Pepper Place, 2930 Third Ave. S. Learn more about the expos here. Learn more about the Drive Electric Alabama Summit here.