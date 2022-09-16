This Tex-Mex specialty is on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Sergio Artiga has been making traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine for 26 years.

In that time, the executive chef at Rosie’s Cantina has learned what Alabama customers are looking for in Tex-Mex food.

He knows they like it fresh, he knows they like it a little spicy and he knows they like it creative.

Tex-Mex at Rosie’s Cantina is among the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It shows in dishes like their fajitas. They trim and marinate the meat themselves at Rosie’s Cantina. The vegetables are freshly cut and sautéed. The spice level is just right and it comes with all the sizzle you’re looking for.

This combination of delicious flavors is why the Tex-Mex cuisine at Rosie’s Cantina is on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.