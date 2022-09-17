Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars

Members of the University of Alabama freshman class create the Script A at Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to the start of the fall semester. (contributed)

Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars.

The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.

The record enrollment was boosted by the largest freshman class in the university’s history with 8,037 students, which includes 322 National Merit Scholars, a 15% increase from last year’s record.

“The University of Alabama experience is continuing to draw diverse, talented students from all over the state, nation and world,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “As high-achieving students graduate and begin their careers or further their education, they demonstrate the incredible value of a UA degree. The many who do so by remaining in Alabama are critical to growing and strengthening our local and state economies.”

Enrollment of freshmen from Alabama rose to 2,987 students, marking UA’s fourth consecutive year with an increase of freshmen from the state. The University of Alabama System educates more Alabamians than any other university system.

This fall also marks a record enrollment of students of ethnic and racial minorities with 8,542 students, a more than 2% increase from last year. This includes an all-time high of 4,344 Black students and 2,138 Hispanic students. The freshman class, too, set enrollment records for all three groups.

With students from all 67 Alabama’s counties, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 88 countries, UA is educating and graduating more students than any university in the state, awarding more than 9,300 degrees over the past year.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.