6 Oktoberfest events to attend in Alabama this fall

In Alabama, Oktoberfest celebrations range from German-style festivities with beer, bratwurst, polka music and costumes to family-oriented fall affairs with antique cars, animal shows, arts and crafts, and inflatables. (contributed)

Oktoberfest has been many things over the years since the tradition began in Munich more than two centuries ago.

It started as a two-week celebration of the Oct. 12, 1810, marriage of the Bavarian crown prince and a princess from a nearby state. People had so much fun, especially at the post-wedding horse race, folks decided to do it again in 1811.

Oktoberfest officially became an annual festival in 1819 and has missed few years since. In many ways, it’s a super-charged version of a typical modern fall festival, with more than 7 million visitors enjoying carnival-style rides, attractions and signature foods like bratwurst and pork shanks.

But Oktoberfest stands alone for having an official beer, an amber-orange mid-strength lager named for the festival. To be served at the flagship fest, where 6.9 million liters are served annually, the Oktoberfest beer must be made right there in Munich.

Oktoberfest celebrations have spread throughout the world, especially in places where German immigrants settled, such as in Cullman and Saint Florian, just north of Florence.

Traditionally, the fest actually starts before October. Remember the two-week party leading to the Oct. 12 royal wedding that got the barrels rolling?

Modern fests in Munich roughly correspond with that schedule, only slightly earlier, starting in mid-September and ending after the first weekend in October. This year the city’s 187th Oktoberfest is Sept. 13 through Oct. 3.

The celebrations around Alabama are just about to kick off and reach a peak on Oct. 1. Some feature breweries that make their own fest-style brews. Some celebrate Germanic culture. Others follow the basic family-friendly fair template, with nary a beer in sight.

But don’t worry if you miss one of the events scheduled during the official Oktoberfest season. A couple of the fests listed below will carry over though several weekends in October.

After all, the facts should never stand in the way of a good party.

Location: 309 First Ave. South, Cullman

Beer, German music and wiener dog races! Don the lederhosen for the 41st celebration of Cullman’s heritage (it was founded in 1873 by German immigrant John Cullmann). For years, the food was more authentic than the fest itself, until beer sales started in 2011 after Cullman (the city) went wet. Past festivities have included bratwurst-eating contests, bed racing and German car shows.

Location: St. Florian Community Park

Another Alabama town founded by German immigrants in the 1870s (150 years ago, to be exact), Saint Florian in Lauderdale County began its fest at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and it has since spread to the adjacent community park. Plans include a barbecue cook-off, food and crafts vendors, and a makeshift Beer Garden.

Location: OWA, Foley

OWA’s Entertainment District becomes Bavarian for Oktoberfest, with German-style sausage dogs and giant pretzels for sale, and performances from the Bohemian-style polka band The Brats. Four-person teams can sign up for a contest of Oktoberfest skills — big-stein hoisting, pretzel eating, thumb wrestling and racing with full steins, all in costume — with an $800 top prize, gingerbread hearts and a commemorative stein on the line.

Location: Moody City Park

Hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, it hits all the highlights of a typical fall fair with arts and crafts, games, mechanical and pony rides, inflatables, a dog pageant, car show, musical entertainment and food.

Location: 1685 Arena Road, Alexander City

Look for lots of vendors, a car show and family-friendly activities at the 42nd edition of this fall festival. Alexander City Oktoberfest is sponsored by the municipality’s parks and recreation department.

Location: AG Heritage Park, Auburn

At “The South’s Favorite Craft Beer Festival,” dozens of commercial breweries from Alabama, across the United States and Europe — including Germany — will set up tents. Home brewers will be pouring, too. Fun includes stein-hoisting contests, wiener dog races and a Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest pageant. Don’t worry: Key football games will be streamed on-site. Multiple ticket packages are available.

This story originally was published by SoulGrown.