Alabama Communities of Excellence becomes a program of the Alabama League of Municipalities

Representatives from several ACE communities attended the ACE re-launch in Montgomery and received updated signage for their communities. (contributed)

The Alabama Communities of Excellence (ACE) program is now part of the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM). The move of ACE under the ALM umbrella became official today at a launch party at ALM headquarters in downtown Montgomery.

ACE was established in 2002 to aid select communities with populations between 2,000 and 18,000, helping them to identify and capitalize on opportunities for economic success. ALM has been an ACE partner for years, and ALM officials look forward to building on the foundation of that longstanding partnership.

“We are pleased to bring the ACE program into our fold,” said Greg Cochran, ALM executive director. “Community and economic development are critical to the health and vitality of Alabama’s smaller and rural municipalities, and ACE has been a key resource throughout the state for 20 years. Becoming a League program will allow ACE to not only maintain its original mission but expand services to communities with populations less than 2,000.”

The ACE model engages a broad range of community stakeholders to develop and implement both short-term and long-range plans to improve quality of life by focusing on the unique assets, resources, values and concerns of each municipality. ACE also provides training and workshops for community leaders.

Communities complete three phases to earn designation as an Alabama Community of Excellence: community assessment, leadership development and strategic planning, and implementation of the strategic plan. To date, 42 cities across Alabama have been designated as Communities of Excellence, with eight more working through the phases of the ACE program.

Current Alabama Communities of Excellence are Alexander City, Arab, Atmore, Bay Minette, Boaz, Brewton, Center Point, Childersburg, Demopolis, Elba, Eufaula, Evergreen, Fairhope, Fayette, Foley, Gardendale, Geneva, Graysville, Guin, Gulf Shores, Guntersville, Haleyville, Hanceville, Hartselle, Headland, Heflin, Helena, Jackson, Jacksonville, Jasper, Leeds, Livingston, Millbrook, Monroeville, Montevallo, Oneonta, Rainsville, Saraland, Spanish Fort, Tallassee, Thomasville and Valley. Currently completing the program are Abbeville, Aliceville, Ashville, Chelsea, Florala, Luverne, Ozark and Red Bay.

Monroeville is adding a new chapter in its already rich history. (Mary Jackson / ALM) Strategic planning meetings with local community members, leaders and officials are integral to ACE’s work. (ALM) ACE assessment team during a visit to Ozark. Pictured left to right are Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship; Mary Shell, captain, Alabama Communities of Excellence; Paige Thomas, Alabama Historical Commission; Mallory Herring, Alabama Power; Matt Leavell, University of Alabama Center for Economic Development; Tanya Maloney, Main Street Alabama; Holle Smith, president, Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corp.; and Mary Jackson, co-captain, Alabama League of Municipalities. (Tanya Maloney) Representatives of the city of Florala accepting their designation as an Alabama Community of Excellence in 2022. (ALM)

Under the new format with ALM, ACE will continue to work closely with existing organizational partners in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. These include the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, Alabama Power, Alabama Small Business Development Center, the Auburn University Government and Economic Development Institute, Byard Associates LLC, the David Mathews Center for Civic Life, Goodwyn Mills Cawood, Regions Bank, Spire, the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, the University of West Alabama and USDA Rural Development.

“ACE’s partner organizations are vital to the success of the program,” Cochran said. “We look forward to continuing these essential relationships as the ACE program evolves to meet the needs of Alabama’s smaller communities.”

In addition, ACE will continue to assign a team of experts — ranging from economic and industrial development to education, health care, historic preservation, leadership development, planning, tourism, and community development — to provide advice and guidance to participating communities. Previously known as the ACE Associates Council, this group will now be called ACE Ambassadors.

Alabama Power is a longtime supporter of the ALM, and as an ACE partner has done everything from providing cities with signage recognizing their participation in the program to lending support to the strategic planning assistance ACE provides. That relationship will continue, said Alex McCrary, Alabama Power’s director of Federal and Corporate Affairs.

“Our company’s commitment to serving the state is rooted deeply in our connection to local communities,” McCrary said. “We are proud to continue our work alongside the Alabama League of Municipalities and the ACE program to help our communities plan for growth and develop infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for those who live here.”

Based in Montgomery, ALM was organized in 1935 to serve as the voice of Alabama’s cities and towns. Representing more than 450 member municipalities, ALM works to enact legislation enabling all cities and towns to perform their functions more efficiently and effectively; offers specialized training; holds conferences and meetings; and conducts continuing studies of the legislative, administrative and operational needs, problems and functions of Alabama’s municipal governments. For more information, visit www.almonline.org. To learn more about ACE, visit www.alabamacommunitiesofexcellence.org or contact Mary Jackson, ACE coordinator, at mjackson@almonline.org.