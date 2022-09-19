Applications now available for Alabama Power Foundation Gateway grants to support tourism, economic development

The town of Providence has benefitted from a Gateway grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. (contributed)

Cities, towns and communities across Alabama have an opportunity to boost their economic development and tourism programs by applying for the latest round of Gateway grants from the Alabama Power Foundation.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 21 for grants of up to $2,500 to build welcome signs and develop marketing materials and websites.

Last year, nearly 30 cities, towns and communities received Gateway grants, including Ashford, Citronelle, Fairfield, Jasper, Oneonta, Rockford, Talladega and Winfield. Nearly 170 Gateway grants have been awarded since the program launched in 2012.

Fairfield Mayor Eddie J. Penny said the city used its Gateway grant to purchase and install new signs in several locations in town. He said they replaced older signs that had faded and were not a positive reflection on the city.

“I’ve talked to citizens who said they are overjoyed with the new signs,” Penny said. “Everyone here is really happy with them.”

He said the new signs are timely and helpful as the city welcomes thousands of visitors this fall for football games at Miles College.

“It’s a sign of progress,” Penny said, which encourages visitors to come back and supports the city’s ongoing economic development efforts. “It’s just a good thing all around.”

“For years, Gateway grants have helped to inspire and support Alabama communities in telling their great stories,” said Margaret White, the foundation’s manager of community initiatives. “We look forward to supporting more communities as they seek to draw more visitors and create greater economic vibrancy.”

To learn more about Gateway grants and to apply, click here. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation, visit powerofgood.com.

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities, bridging gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama communities, nonprofits and educational institutions.