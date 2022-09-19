The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: College football week 3
Auburn’s tough loss to Penn State has its head coach on the hot seat while Alabama rolled to a win but still has room for improvement. Those are among the topics The Next Round guys take up in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill this week.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at week three of college football from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.