James Spann: Cooler air rolls into Alabama tonight; showers possible Sunday

HOT: Temperatures have reached the mid 90s again today across much of Alabama ahead of a surface front that is near I-20 at mid-afternoon. We note a couple of isolated showers over east Alabama. Otherwise the front is coming through in dry fashion. Tonight will be clear and cooler; temperatures drop into the 58- to 62-degree range early Friday.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Look for a good supply of sunshine Friday and Saturday; the high will be in the low 80s Friday, followed by mid 80s Saturday. Most of north and central Alabama will be in the pleasant 50s early Saturday morning. On Sunday, we will bring in a chance of showers for the northern half of the state ahead of the next cold front. Moisture will be fairly limited, and rain amounts should be under one-half inch. The high Sunday afternoon will be between 82 and 85 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks mostly dry and very pleasant, with daily highs between 77 and 82, and lows in the 50s. Cooler spots could visit the 40s on a few mornings across north Alabama. FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect perfect weather for high school games across the state Friday night; it will be clear and very pleasant with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Missouri at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff); the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 77 at kickoff into the low 80s by the second half.

Alabama will host Vanderbilt at Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday evening (6:30 kickoff); the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 80 degrees at kickoff into the low 70s by the final whistle.

TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona, with winds of 130 mph, will pass just west of Bermuda late tonight; a hurricane warning is in effect for the island. It will move into the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Tropical Storm Gaston is near the Azores; it will remain far from any other land mass over the next five days in the high latitudes of the Atlantic.

Here are some key messages for Invest 98L:

The system is still disorganized in the southern Caribbean this afternoon due to strong winds aloft, but it is expected to become a tropical depression or storm by Friday.

There is a good chance the system (the name will be Hermine) will be a hurricane as it enters the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week — possibly a significant hurricane.

We are getting into the seven-day forecast window where there is some skill in track ideas (not specific points or intensity). Ensemble data from the reliable European global model suggests the highest impact probabilities are across Florida, especially the peninsula.

In terms of timing, the main threat for Florida will come over the latter half of next week, about a week from now.

There’s no way now of forecasting impact for any specific location in Florida. It’s just too early; the system hasn’t even become a depression yet.

If you live along the Gulf Coast, there is no need to be anxious. This is hurricane season, and this is what we expect in late September. Pay attention to updates; always be ready, but never be fearful. Those in the Florida Peninsula especially need to be prepared.

If you have a beach trip planned next week along the central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach), there is no need to cancel. Just watch for updates.

Once the system becomes organized and develops a low-level center, and we get more data from hurricane hunters, we will have a much better idea of the final destination.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: The tristate area of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky was struck by the worst September tornado outbreak in recorded history. One supercell produced a long-track F4 tornado across southeastern Missouri into southwestern Illinois. This tornado traveled 27.5 miles.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.