Recipe: Pimento Cheese Cornbread

Classic moist, tender cornbread is filled with gooey cheddar cheese and studded with pimento peppers. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

If you’ve been hanging around these parts for any length of time, you know I’m no stranger to adding the flavors of pimento cheese to all sorts of stuff. From my Tomato and Pimento Cheese Fritters to my Bacon Pimento Cheese Bites to my Pimiento Cheese Scalloped Potatoes to my Tomato Cobbler with Pimento Cheese Biscuits, I love adding it all over the place.

And, yes, I do spell it as both pimento and pimiento. It’s just about however my mood strikes me. I’m a rebel like that.

So when Heather pointed out that I didn’t have a cornbread recipe that featured the South’s favorite spread, I knew I had to fix that. Today, I’m sharing my Pimento Cheese Cornbread recipe.

Strongly based on one of my favorite cornbread recipes (yes, I have more than one), Elmer’s Cornbread, this version is light, tender, moist and cheesy with pops of the tart and tangy pimento peppers scattered throughout.

Get that golden brown cornbread crust.

The trick to getting that golden brown, crispy crust on your cornbread is preheating the cast-iron skillet you’re going to bake it in. I always preheat my oven with my skillet in it. However, newer ovens preheat so quickly you might need to leave the skillet in the oven a few extra minutes to ensure it gets hot enough. You want to hear that batter sizzle when you pour it into the skillet.

What’s the difference between plain cornmeal, self-rising cornmeal and cornmeal mix?

I get asked pretty frequently whether there’s a difference in these three types of cornmeal. The answer is yes.

Cornmeal or plain cornmeal is just that – plain cornmeal. It’s just finely ground corn.

Self-rising cornmeal is plain cornmeal with added leavening ingredients like baking powder and/or baking soda and usually some salt.

Cornmeal mix is plain cornmeal, leavening ingredients, salt and flour.

So, with varying ingredients, you typically cannot interchange cornmeal, self-rising cornmeal and cornmeal mix without making other adjustments to the recipe.

Pimento Cheese Cornbread

Click here for a printable version.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

2 teaspoons vegetable oil or shortening

1½ cups plain cornmeal (I used yellow)

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar (optional, but recommended)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 heaping tablespoon real mayonnaise

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup water

2 cups thickly shredded sharp cheddar cheese (8-ounce package)

1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimento peppers, drained

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Add 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil or shortening to a 10.25-inch cast-iron skillet and place it in the oven to preheat while the oven preheats. (If your oven preheats quickly, you might want to leave the skillet in the oven to heat for at least 5 minutes once it has reached the target temperature to allow the skillet to heat through. This is what gives the cornbread its thick, dark brown outer crust.)

In a large bowl, whisk the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt and sugar together.

Add the egg, mayonnaise, buttermilk and water and stir until smooth.

Add the cheddar cheese and drained pimentos to the mixture, reserving a few of each to sprinkle on the top. Stir to combine.

Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven and rotate it to ensure the oil has coated the entire bottom of the skillet.

Pour the batter into the skillet, being cautious as the hot oil can splatter a bit. You’ll know the skillet is pre-heated enough if the batter sizzles when you pour it in.

Sprinkle the remaining cheese and pimentos on the top of the batter.

Return the skillet to the oven and bake for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. You can also turn the oven on low broil for 2 to 3 minutes if you like the top really brown.

Remove from the oven and immediately invert to remove the cornbread from the skillet. If left in the skillet, the bottom will lose its crisp, crunchy crust.

Serve warm.



This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”