People of Alabama: Amy DiMario of Gulf Shores

“My sister had breast cancer, and they tested her genetically for the cancer gene. She came back positive. They found out that she carried a genetic marker. She called me – it was February of 2018 – and said, ‘Amy, I have breast cancer, and I tested positive for this gene. You need to go get tested immediately.’ I called the Mitchell Cancer Institute. I set up an appointment in April. They told me I tested positive. I scheduled an appointment with the surgeon, and I had a bilateral mastectomy in June of 2018. So, four months after my sister told me, I had both of my breasts removed. It’s life. Life is like a railroad track – there’s always something amazing going on on this side, and there’s always a burden on this side. Everybody’s life, no matter who they are, no matter what they tell you, no matter how grandiose they may make it seem, there’s always a burden that even the happiest and even the richest people are carrying. You’ve got to balance it out. I don’t want to die, and I had known so many people that were already gone. I thought, ‘There are a zillion people that would love to be sitting where I’m sitting, you just gotta live.’ I’ve been a nurse for 20 years, I’ve seen so many people pass away, and it’s so incredibly sad.” – Amy DiMario of Gulf Shores

DiMario is a realtor and a gallery associate at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. You can find DiMario’s pottery and plants, Pots of Love, a project she started with her daughters, in the gift shop.

How is her sister doing now?

“My sister is doing amazing. She’s a rock star.”

