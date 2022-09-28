James Spann: Most of Alabama stays dry through next week

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER COOL START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Gadsden — 42

Cullman — 43

Pell City — 43

Trussville — 43

Haleyville — 44

Scottsboro — 45

Hueytown — 46

Helena — 47

Good Hope — 47

Sylacauga — 47

Huntsville — 49

Demopolis — 49

Tuscaloosa — 52

Montgomery — 53

Anniston — 53

Muscle Shoals — 56

Mobile — 57

Dothan — 58

Birmingham — 59

Look for dry weather to continue through Friday with sunny, pleasant days and fair, cool nights; highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It now looks like the rain shield associated with Ian will stay east of Alabama. Some rain is possible Saturday near the Georgia border, but most of the state will be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The high will be in the mid to upper 70s with a north breeze. Sunday will be another dry day with a high in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The long dry spell continues; look for mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be between 78 and 82, lows in the upper 50s and low 60s most mornings.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games in the state Friday night, the sky will be mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Saturday, Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s as the game begins. There’s no risk of rain.

Auburn hosts LSU Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. There is just a small risk of some light rain; the sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling from near 75 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

UAB will be in Houston to take on Rice (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

RACE WEEKEND: There’s just a small risk of a shower at Talladega Saturday; otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high between 75 and 78 degrees. Sunday is looking dry with a partly sunny sky and a high in the mid 70s. The big rain shield associated with Ian will stay east of Alabama.

WEDNESDAY MORNING NOTES ON HURRICANE IAN:

Ian is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph. The center is about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Dry Tortugas and from Chokoloskee to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Tampa Bay, Dry Tortugas, the St. Johns River, the Suwanee River southward to Flamingo, the lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West, and from the Flagler/Volusia county line to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of the Florida Keys, Florida Bay, Lake Okeechobee, Flamingo to the South Santee River, Flamingo to Chokoloskee, Indian Pass to the Anclote River, Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands, and the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque and Matanzas.

Some fluctuations in intensity are possible before the center reaches the coast later today, but Ian is expected to reach the coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. Weakening is expected while Ian moves over the Florida peninsula.

Life-threatening storm surge is expected along the Florida west coast and the lower Florida Keys where a storm surge warning is in effect, with the highest risk from Naples to the Sarasota region. Residents in these areas should listen to advice given by local officials and follow any evacuation orders for your area.

Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in southwest and west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning. Catastrophic wind damage is expected near the core of Ian when it moves onshore.

Heavy rainfall will spread across the Florida peninsula through Thursday and reach portions of the Southeast later this week and this weekend. Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina. Widespread, prolonged major and record river flooding is expected across central Florida.

Tornadoes are possible today and tonight across central and south Florida.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Hurricane Georges made landfall near Biloxi with maximum winds of 110 mph and a minimum pressure of 964 millibars. After landfall, Georges moved very slowly across southern Mississippi and weakened to a tropical depression by the morning of Sept. 29, when the center was about 30 miles north-northeast of Mobile. One fatality was reported in the mainland United States directly related to the hurricane. That occurred in Mobile due to freshwater flooding. In Escambia County, Florida, there were three fatalities indirectly related to Georges. Insured property damage was estimated to have cost $2.955 billion in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Throughout the area, agriculture took a beating with the cotton, soybean and pecan crops almost destroyed.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.