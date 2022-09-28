This Alabama Power unsung hero is hunting for smiles from others

Tired of working in the textile industry, Recreation Development Assistant T.C. Miller jumped at the chance to work for Alabama Power.

Thanks to T.C.’s father, Tommy Miller, who works with the company in Supply Chain Management, T.C. heard about an opening in 2007. With his people skills and background, he was offered the position seemingly tailor-made for him.

Miller grew up in Gaylesville, a rural town in Cherokee County.

“My childhood was filled with farming and raising livestock,” said Miller. “I started hunting with my grandfather at 8 years old – primarily small game, quail, rabbit, squirrel and dove.”

At age 12, Miller moved to bigger game: deer and turkey. He started reading everything he could get his hands on about wildlife and habitat. Miller tried to learn all he could from books by James C. Kroll, one of the first biologists to focus on white-tailed deer.

Miller’s love of the outdoors was passed down from his grandfathers. One grandfather died in a hunting accident, so hunter safety has always been a major concern for Miller.

One of Miller’s primary responsibilities is managing Canoe Creek in Springville, one of the company’s recreational facilities. It offers a safe and comfortable setting for company-related business events, including meetings, team-building and networking opportunities with fellow employees, internal business partners and external customers.

“T.C. makes sure events are fun and productive, while consistently putting safety first,” said Chief Forester Wes Pruet. “T.C. is perceptive and listens well. He quickly responds to customer needs.”

Miller enjoys developing and maintaining customer relationships. Over the past 15 years, he has enjoyed taking people of all ages hunting. Successful events are ones that people talk about afterward, he said.

One of his favorite memories is about a customer from Montgomery who called at 4 a.m. to tell him his daughter had just been born. Another fond memory is about a customer from Tuscaloosa who called to tell him he’d just shot his first turkey using skills he learned from Miller.

“T.C. is a crowd favorite hosting events,” said Pruet. “It’s important he can build rapport with a wide range of stakeholders. He is not only responsible for making sure people have fun; he is, more importantly, responsible for making sure they are conscious of safety.”