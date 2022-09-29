Can’t Miss Alabama: Fall favorites include Oktoberfest, Talladega Superspeedway

The weekend brings a variety of amazing cultural festivals.

Oktoberfest in Cullman

Enjoy Oktoberfest in Cullman Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Events will feature live entertainment, vendors, dog races and the nomination of the new Burgermeister. The annual Oktoberfest 5K and 10K Run will take place Saturday, Oct. 1. Registration on the day of the race begins at 6:30 a.m. at the check-in table at the Festhalle Farmers Market. For full details, see the race registration page. Proceeds will support the Cullman Area Mental Health Foundation. Following the race, enjoy German music and dancing, a craft fair, food vendors and more. Follow this link for the complete schedule of events or call 256-734-9157. Follow the Cullman Oktoberfest on Facebook. The venue is at 309 First Ave. NE.

Saint Florian Oktoberfest in Lauderdale County

Oktoberfest in Lauderdale County will celebrate the German heritage of early settlers of Saint Florian as well as the heritage and lives of all residents Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Attendees will enjoy a tractor parade, barbecue cook-off, truck vendors and beer garden. Call 256-767-3690 or visit the website to learn more. The festival is in the community park behind the town hall at 83 St. Florian Road in Florence.

Oktoberfest at the Birmingham Zoo

The inaugural Birmingham Zoo Oktoberfest will feature seasonal autumn brews, live music and German food favorites Saturday, Oct. 1. Beer lovers will enjoy a selection of beverages from the finest German breweries, including Hofbrau and other authentic Oktoberfest selections and libations. Attendees will delight in tasty food selections from local food trucks; the Nourish 205 restaurant will host build-your-own Brats; and Wild Burger will serve Oktoberfest-themed snacks and small bites for an additional charge. Wear your lederhosen or dirndl and enjoy the fun, including authentic lawn games like the stein hoist, live polka music and the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest. The evening is for adults ages 21 and older. Buy tickets here. Per ABC regulations, Zoo Brews will operate with a “Penny-A-Pour” system. To learn more about the system, visit the website.

Oktoberfest at OWA

Experience German-inspired fun at OWA’s second annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 1. Catch traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing and entertainment. Food and beverage specials will be available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Compete for cash by getting a team of four together and registering for the Oktoberfest Gauntlet featuring German-inspired beer games. Traditional beer games include stein holding, thumb wrestling, pretzel eating and stein racing. Hours and dates for all Oktoberfest activities are subject to change. Preregister your team and get four free Oktoberfest T-shirts to wear during the event. For upcoming events at OWA in Foley, see visitowa.com.

Oktoberfest in Moody

The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 1, at Moody City Park. Festivities include live entertainment, arts, crafts, games, rides and food. Email chamber@moodyalabama.gov or visit the website to learn more.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) cleanup on Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River) is underway through Saturday, Oct. 1. There are also cleanups on Dog River (Mobile County) on Oct. 4 and Mobile River (Plant Barry) Oct. 5-6. For information about the Neely Henry Lake cleanup, contact Lisa Dover at 256-549-0900. For information about the Dog River cleanup, contact Catie Boss at 251-829-2146 or email clboss@southernco.com. For information about the Mobile River cleanup, contact Jeff Reeves at 251-829-2746. Cleanup supplies will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has since grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit shorelines.com.

Talladega Superspeedway

Race fans will enjoy the Chevy Silverado 250, Sparks 300 and YellaWood 500 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Double the NASCAR playoffs fun on Saturday, Oct. 1, and witness the intensity of the NASCAR playoffs Sunday, Oct. 2, for Yellawood.

For upcoming races, click here or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming shows include:

Sept. 29 – ZZ Top and Jeff Beck, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

Sept. 30 ­– Jon Pardi, Von Braun Center Arena in Huntsville.

Sept. 30 – Rachel Hollis, The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham.

Sept. 30 – ZZ Top and Jeff Beck, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

Sept. 30 – The Band Camino with Knox, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

Oct. 1 – Teddy Swims, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

Oct. 2 – A Day To Remember, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center.

Oct. 2 – Teddy Swims, Iron City in Birmingham.

Oct. 4 – Judah and the Lion with the National Parks, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Bubba’s Block Party

NASCAR will have a community block party hosted by 23XI Racing driver and Alabama native Bubba Wallace at Railroad Park in downtown Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wallace made history in last year’s YellaWood 500 when he became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since 1963. Wallace will engage the audience as part of a fireside chat that will focus on his career journey and NASCAR’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion across the sport. Enjoy live music, games, food and children’s activities. The family-friendly fun is free. For more information and to RSVP, visit bubbasblockparty.com.

Riverfest at River Rocks

Riverfest is returning to Gadsden Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at River Rocks Landing with performances by Drake White, Anderson East, Kasey Tyndall and Jon Player. There will be a tailgate area for Alabama and Auburn football fans. Buy tickets here. Follow along on Facebook. The venue is at 1 River Road.

Prattville Fall Art Show

The Prattville Creative Arts Center and Gallery in historic downtown Prattville will host the Prattauga Art Guild Annual Fall Art Show reception Sunday, Oct. 2. The annual show will feature work by local and regional artists in a variety of media and styles and will remain on exhibit through Monday, Oct. 31. From traditional oil paintings and drawings to whimsical clay sculpture and cutting-edge photographic styles, there will be something for everyone. The Creative Arts Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment through the Cultural Arts Office at 334-595-0850 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the show is free to the public. For more information, contact the Cultural Arts Office at 334-595-0850 or visit prattvilleal.gov.

Picnic at Railroad Park

Celebrate Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods at Railroad Park’s annual picnic Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 5 p.m. There will be local artists, makers, live music, food vendors, lawn games and children’s activities. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic lunches (glass and alcohol are not allowed) or buy a meal from one of the food vendors. Park rangers will conduct cooler checks at the entry and throughout the event.