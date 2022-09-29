James Spann: Sunny, pleasant days and fair, cool nights for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather.

NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues; we see no rain through the week with highs between 77 and 82, and lows mostly in the 50s. October is typically our driest month of the year.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games in the state Friday night, the sky will be mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Saturday, Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s as the game begins. There’s no risk of rain.

Auburn hosts LSU Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 72 at kickoff into the 60s during the game.

UAB will be in Houston to take on Rice (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

RACE WEEKEND: The weekend looks great for Talladega as Ian stays to the east. Expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

TROPICS: Ian is a tropical storm centered about 40 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral; sustained winds are 70 mph. The circulation center is now over the Atlantic, and Ian is expected to regain hurricane strength tonight. The next landfall comes near Charleston Friday; a hurricane warning has been posted for the entire coast of South Carolina.

Hurricane-force winds are expected across the South Carolina coast beginning early Friday. Hurricane conditions are possible by tonight along the coasts of northeastern Florida and Georgia, where a hurricane watch is in effect. Preparations should be rushed to completion since tropical-storm-force winds will begin well before the center approaches the coast.

Tropical Depression 11 is in the middle of the Atlantic; it will dissipate soon far from land, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: An outbreak of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Indiana caused 81 deaths and $25 million damage. A tornado, possibly two tornadoes, cut an eight-mile-long path across St Louis, Missouri, to Granite City, Illinois, killing 79 people.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.