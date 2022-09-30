Racer Bubba Wallace brings block party to Birmingham’s Railroad Park

Bubba Wallace celebrates his win in the 2021 YellaWood 500. On Friday he brings Bubba's Block Party to Birmingham's Railroad Park. (file)

Bubba Wallace is back in Alabama on a business trip. But before he gets down to business, he’s going to have some fun with new friends.

And, maybe, those friends will join him at work.

That’s the premise of Bubba’s Block Party, taking place today at Birmingham’s Railroad Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will precede two days of NASCAR Playoffs racing action at Talladega Superspeedway, concluding Sunday with the NASCAR CUP Series YellaWood 500.

Wallace, the defending champion of the YellaWood 500, said NASCAR has been revving up its efforts in diversity since 2020.

“This (block party) was just an idea,” he said, speaking with media this week. “’Let’s create an environment where people are having a good time. It just happens to be at a NASCAR track.

“The next thing you know, it’s like, ‘Man, this was fun. Let’s go check out a NASCAR race,’” the racer continued. “It’s a snowball effect from there.”

This is the second time Wallace has hosted a block party. The idea first came to fruition in August as part of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

“To see how Bubba’s Block Party came to life in Richmond, to where it is now and all the changes that we’re doing, the all-star lineups that we’re getting for performances, is really special,” Wallace said. “It means a lot. NASCAR is doing a great job.

“One of their top initiatives is diversity and changing the name of the game. If I can play a small part in that, then so be it. I’ll gladly be sure to do it.”

In a sense, Wallace changed his name at last fall’s Talladega race. Prior to that event, he was a competitor in the NASCAR Series Cup field. Now he is a champion, winning the rain-shortened race for his first victory on the circuit.

That was the highlight of a 2021 season that saw the Mobile native rev up his career with a career-high three Top 5 finishes and three Top 10s.

The 28-year-old put another notch in his belt in 2022, winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 11. That victory “took the edge off” as Wallace returns to his home track, the site of his first win, albeit one that didn’t finish the way he wanted.

“I wanted to go the full distance,” he said. “I was ready to strap back in and go finish out that race, but Mother Nature had different plans.”

The Kansas race wasn’t won on a technicality, but by tenacious driving.

“We dominated the last third of that race,” Wallace said. “It was like, ‘OK, this is how we used to do it when I was growing up.’ We finally did it.”

The racer’s success this year goes back to a conversation he had with himself about three or four races into the season. Wallace decided he needed to turn things around and start executing the way he and his team should.

The March race at Phoenix Raceway was the first step.

“We’ve had the speed all year long,” Wallace said. “It’s just we’ve taken ourselves out of some races and haven’t executed the way we should have. These last two, three months, the finishes have been well-deserved and well-earned and hard-fought.

“It’s been good. It’s been fun. It’s been a challenge, though,” he said. “We’re at the top level of our sport and when you’re running up front, you’re running against the best of the best. You have to be on your A game each and every time. I’ve always wanted to be the best and to beat the best. To see us doing that, it’s a step-by-step process.”

Wallace said NASCAR is a humbling sport, as evidenced by a pair of “failures” the past two weeks.

“That takes you right back down to zero,” he said. “Hero to zero for us, unfortunately, but that’s part of it. We’re just going to continue to show back up and fight and compete and see what we come up with.”

Bubba’s Block Party will feature performances by rapper Big K.R.I.T., Mannie Fresh and 95.7 JAMZ’s DJ Gorgeous, racing simulators, T-shirt printing and a Kids Zone. NASCAR will join forces with Black Restaurant Week and DoorDash – a Bubba Wallace sponsor – for a food truck village at the event, serving up local bites from Black-owned businesses to drive awareness, support and economic impact.

Featured businesses include Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Fat Charles BBQ, Deb’s Italian Ices, Aww Shucks and Underground Vegan.

Bubba’s Block Party is open to the public and is a family-friendly event suited for children ages 4 and older.

For more information and to RSVP, visit bubbasblockparty.com. Sunday’s YellaWood 500, the second race in the premier series Playoffs Round of 12, gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday’s slate at the 2.66-mile trioval includes a Playoffs doubleheader with the Chevy Silverado for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3 p.m.

For all ticket information for NASCAR Playoffs weekend, fans are encouraged to call 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.