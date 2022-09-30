These Spring Rolls & Peanut Sauce are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The Spring Rolls & Peanut Sauce at Lek's Railroad Thai are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

Don’t call them egg rolls.

Anucha Tiemkongkanchna is better known as “Lek” and owns Lek’s Railroad Thai in Montgomery. An expert on Thai foods, Lek can advise folks that spring rolls and egg rolls are two different things. Many know egg rolls through Chinese cuisine, but spring rolls are Thai and are different.

Lek’s Railroad Thai Spring Rolls & Peanut Sauce make the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

At Lek’s Railroad Thai, the spring rolls are made with vegetables and crystal noodles and deep fried golden brown.

Combined with the peanut sauce, you have something special. It’s special enough to be on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.