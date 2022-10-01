Alabama, Auburn kick off annual food fight targeting hunger

Gov. Kay Ivey, center, is joined by, from left, Aubie, Beat Bama Food Drive President Paige Hall, Beat Auburn Beat Hunger President Katie Graziano and Big Al at the kickoff of this year's friendly seven-week competition to collect food and money for Alabama food banks. (Hal Yeager / Governor's Office)

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers won’t clash on the gridiron this fall until Nov. 26, but students from the University of Alabama and Auburn University are already at battle in another annual contest: competing food drives to feed thousands of hungry Alabamians.

Beat Auburn Beat Hunger President Katie Graziano and Beat Bama Food Drive President Paige Hall joined Gov. Kay Ivey on the Capitol steps to kick off the friendly competition in which everybody wins, regardless of which side collects the most food. Students also work to raise awareness of food insecurity during the campaigns. Ivey made the first donation to each school’s drive.

During the seven weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl, the student-led initiative unites University of Alabama and Auburn University students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to fight hunger and poverty. Since its inception in 1994, the two universities have combined to collect more than 7 million pounds of food for Alabamians in need.

In Alabama, more than 700,000 people, including one of every five children, struggle with food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

Through Nov. 17, participants can make donations of canned and nonperishable foods in collection bins on the two campuses and surrounding areas. Food collected by UA will go to the West Alabama Food Bank, while AU’s donations will benefit the Food Bank of East Alabama. Individuals may also donate money directly through the food banks’ websites during the drives.

The winner of the competition will be announced Nov. 18.

Portions of this story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.