Scott Martin: No rain in Alabama’s immediate future

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: What a perfect weekend for outdoor activities. Skies will be sunny, and it will feel very nice as today’s highs reach the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Sunday will be a carbon copy of today.

NEXT WEEK: The train of nice weather continues rolling down the track on Monday. Skies will be sunny, with highs in the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Tuesday will be nearly the same, with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer as a trough starts to move in our direction, which will shift winds to out of the west. Skies remain clear, with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday will be sunny and a couple degrees warmer.

On Friday a dry cold front will work through the state, bringing in a reinforcing shot of milder temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

GOODBYE TO IAN: As of 4 a.m., the center of the remnants of Ian were around 30 miles south of Greensboro, North Carolina, moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph. The system is expected to dissipate later today over southern Virginia.

REST OF THE TROPICS: We have a tropical wave several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for slow development, and a depression is likely to form by midweek. Movement is westward for now but will start to move northwestward by Monday. This system will most likely stay out over the open water and not be a threat to the U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1752: The second severe hurricane in two weeks hit the Carolinas. The Onslow County Courthouse was destroyed along with all its records, and Beacon Island disappeared.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.