5 food festivals to attend on Alabama’s Gulf Coast this fall

The National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores Oct. 6-9 kicks off a month of food festivals in Mobile and Baldwin counties. (National Shrimp Festival)

There’s a little something for all tastes at October food festivals in Alabama’s coastal counties.

Many of the gatherings symbolize how the port at Mobile was the entry point for immigrants who would find the American Dream in Alabama. Festivals in October celebrate cultural and culinary contributions from Alabamians who have roots in Germany, Greece, Mexico and countries across both Central and South America.

Peel-and-eat delicacies freshly pulled from the Gulf of Mexico get their due at the National Shrimp Festival.

Here are October festivals built around food and drink that are taking place in Mobile and Baldwin counties:

Location: Gulf Shores

More than four dozen vendors will serve fresh saltwater shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico – boiled, fried, steamed, stewed and otherwise. Between shrimp courses, you can sample crab cakes, conch fritters and other preparations made with shellfish. Music, children’s activities, arts and crafts, 5K and 10K races, and sand-sculpture contests round out the fun.

Location: Mobile

The pappous (granddaddy) of Alabama Greek festivals turns 60 this year. Held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, the fest menu includes rolled grape leaves, chicken skewers, savory spanakopita, gyros, creamy pasta-and-meat pastitsio and lots of handmade sweets. Entertainment includes traditional music and dancing.

Location: Mobile

In its second year, Mobile’s Latin Fest observes National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15). Food, music, traditional dance and crafts showcase the diversity and commonalities among the Spanish-speaking cultures of the Americas. The family-friendly gathering will be at Cathedral Square downtown. Admission is free.

Location: Gulf Shores

The menu at this spooky event for students at Coastal Alabama Community College’s Gulf Shores campus includes a nacho bar, Halloween-themed dessert buffet, s’mores and apple cider. Fallapalooza features a costume contest, pumpkin-carving contest, games and a photo booth.

Location: Elberta

Thousands are expected to sample the garlicky, beef-and-pork German-style sausage made exclusively for the festival by Farm Fresh Meats of Robertsdale. Elberta was founded in 1904 by German immigrants (the city’s motto: Fur das gute leben – For the good life). The fest, held in October and April, is a fundraiser for the Elberta Fire Department. Accompanying the grilled sausage is German-style cabbage and potato salad, goulash, red beans and rice, plus typical fall fair fare. Other attractions include about 200 arts and crafts vendors, carnival rides, polka dancing and music ranging from traditional German to modern country.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.