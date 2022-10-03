Alabama goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is partnering with local businesses and organizations across the state to support lifesaving, innovative breast cancer research.
From schools to car dealerships, banks to real estate brokerages, more than 25 organizations have committed to fundraise and donate to fuel breakthroughs in breast cancer diagnostics, treatments and prevention methods that ultimately save lives.
The BCRFA kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month early with its Revvin’ 4 Research charity motorcycle ride Sept. 25 to raise money for lifesaving breast cancer research in Alabama. Hosted by Heart of Dixie Harley Davidson, the event earned $14,140.
“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is proud to play a role in preventing breast cancer deaths through education and awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said BCRFA President and CEO Beth Davis. “I’m so inspired to see our partners unite behind our mission and hopeful for a future without breast cancer, thanks to research.”
Proceeds from the events and promotions advance the most promising and innovative breast cancer research happening in Alabama. The BCRFA last year invested more than $1.225 million in 20 projects at seven Alabama-based institutes. The organization will announce its 2022 grant awards in December.
“The funding for research is essential,” Davis said. “But Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also an important time to celebrate the successes of breast cancer survivors and memorialize lost battles while encouraging others to join the fight against a disease that touches so many.”
One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will develop breast cancer. This year alone, an estimated 4,280 Alabama women will be diagnosed and 730 will die. However, thanks in large part to investments in research and early detection, death rates from breast cancer in women are dropping. Thirty years ago, four out of five breast cancer patients lost their lives to the illness. Today, those numbers are reversed: Four out of five breast cancer patients conquer cancer.
People without an event in their area can support the BCRFA with a donation, buy the Breast Cancer Research license plate, snag some pink apparel at the BCRFA shop or host their own fundraiser.
Join in these community events that will help make more breast cancer research possible:
- CahabaQue (Birmingham) – On Sunday, Oct. 9, join Cahaba Brewing Company and the BCRFA for BBQ, beer and bragging rights at the CahabaQue BBQ cook-off. Enjoy all-you-can-eat samples from each team’s BBQ offerings, craft beer and live music. All proceeds benefit the BCRFA. Buy tickets at cahabaque.com.
- Calera Goes Pink (Calera) – Join the city of Calera in going pink to support breast cancer research in Alabama. The citywide event includes the Calera High School vs. Helena High football game Friday, Oct. 14, and a golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club on Sunday, Oct. 16. Find details at caleragoespink.com.
- Pink Up The Pace 5K and Fun Run (Mountain Brook) – On Sunday, Oct. 23, lace up your sneakers to raise funds and awareness for local, life-saving breast cancer research at the 5th Annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run presented by Vulcan Materials Company. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome in both events. Stick around for post-race fun with music, refreshments and children’s activities, including face painting, a petting zoo and an inflatable obstacle course. Proceeds benefit the BCRFA. Registration and info at bcrfa.org/events/putp.
- ARC Realty “Blue Goes Pink” (statewide) – ARC Realty will donate $25 for each new property listing in October while encouraging employees and agents to raise funds and awareness.
- Bertolone’s Classic Italian (Calera) – Throughout October, Bertolone’s Classic Italian is donating $1 for every slice of strawberry cake sold. For $1, buy a pink ribbon to display in Bertolone’s in honor of a loved one.
- Crossfit Chelsea “Fight Like a Girl” (Chelsea) – On Oct. 2, join CrossFit Chelsea for a fitness competition at Talladega Speedway to raise funds and awareness for the BCRFA. Learn more.
- The Depot (Auburn) – A portion of pink drinks sold at The Depot in October will support the BCRFA.
- H&H | Headwear & Haircare (online) – Five percent of sales from H&H’s Breast Cancer Survivors satin-lined baseball caps go to the BCRFA through the end of November. Customers can use promo code BCRFA for free shipping through October.
- J. McLaughlin “Think Pink” Sip & Shop (Mountain Brook) – On Oct. 20, J. McLaughlin will donate 15% of sales from their Summit store to the BCRFA. Patrons will also enjoy complimentary sparkling water, Prosecco and light bites while they shop.
- Jeep Girl Mafia Show & Shine (Moody) – Join Jeep lovers from across the state on Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oh Sherri Pub for a Jeep Show and Shine and raffle, with a portion of proceeds supporting the BCRFA.
- Pink Ribbon Project (fire departments statewide) – Sixteen fire stations from Hoover to Eufaula will sell specially designed Pink Ribbon Project T-shirts throughout October.
- Renasant Bank (statewide) – Twenty-four Renasant branches are raising funds through community fundraisers, T-shirt sales and donations from the public to support the BCRFA and Alabama breast cancer research. Renasant Mortgage will donate $50 per mortgage closed during October.
- Standard Heating, Cooling & Plumbing (Birmingham area) – Throughout October, Standard Heating, Cooling & Plumbing will donate $5 per service ticket to the BCRFA.
- Step One Automotive Group (Bessemer/Birmingham) – Step One invites community members to come sign their pinked-out car all month long at their Bessemer dealership or at CahabaQue on Oct. 9 or Pink Up The Pace on Oct. 23. They will donate $1 for every signature to the BCRFA, up to $5,000.
- Stokes Automotive (Clanton) – Stokes Automotive will donate $100 for every car sold during October.
- Texas Roadhouse (Pelham) – Throughout October, customers can buy special edition breast cancer awareness gift cards and T-shirts at the Texas Roadhouse Pelham location. Fifteen percent of sales will go to the BCRFA.
- Wet Willie’s (Mobile) – Stop in to Wet Willie’s on Oct. 15 (7 p.m. to midnight) for drinks, munchies and more and a portion of your purchase will be donated to the BCRFA. Or, drop in during October to snag Wet Willies pink ribbon merchandise benefitting the BCRFA.
- Wind Creek Casino & Hotel “Make a Change” (Wetumpka) – Wind Creek Wetumpka guests are encouraged to donate their change throughout October with all proceeds supporting the BCRFA.
Wright Wiggins Rouse is the Marketing and Communications director with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.