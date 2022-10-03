Alabama goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fundraising for Breast Cancer Awareness Month got an early start Sept. 25 with the annual Revvin’ 4 Research charity motorcycle ride. These supporters were among 160 riders who helped raise funds for breast cancer research in Alabama. (BCRFA)

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is partnering with local businesses and organizations across the state to support lifesaving, innovative breast cancer research.

From schools to car dealerships, banks to real estate brokerages, more than 25 organizations have committed to fundraise and donate to fuel breakthroughs in breast cancer diagnostics, treatments and prevention methods that ultimately save lives.

The BCRFA kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month early with its Revvin’ 4 Research charity motorcycle ride Sept. 25 to raise money for lifesaving breast cancer research in Alabama. Hosted by Heart of Dixie Harley Davidson, the event earned $14,140.

The Revvin’ event drew 160 motorcycle riders. (BCRFA) The Revvin’ event drew 160 motorcycle riders. (BCRFA)

Mike DeSantis and Beth Davis show off the $14,140 donation earned during the Revvin’ for Research fundraiser. (BCRFA).

“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is proud to play a role in preventing breast cancer deaths through education and awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said BCRFA President and CEO Beth Davis. “I’m so inspired to see our partners unite behind our mission and hopeful for a future without breast cancer, thanks to research.”

Proceeds from the events and promotions advance the most promising and innovative breast cancer research happening in Alabama. The BCRFA last year invested more than $1.225 million in 20 projects at seven Alabama-based institutes. The organization will announce its 2022 grant awards in December.

“The funding for research is essential,” Davis said. “But Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also an important time to celebrate the successes of breast cancer survivors and memorialize lost battles while encouraging others to join the fight against a disease that touches so many.”

One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will develop breast cancer. This year alone, an estimated 4,280 Alabama women will be diagnosed and 730 will die. However, thanks in large part to investments in research and early detection, death rates from breast cancer in women are dropping. Thirty years ago, four out of five breast cancer patients lost their lives to the illness. Today, those numbers are reversed: Four out of five breast cancer patients conquer cancer.

People without an event in their area can support the BCRFA with a donation, buy the Breast Cancer Research license plate, snag some pink apparel at the BCRFA shop or host their own fundraiser.

Join in these community events that will help make more breast cancer research possible:

CahabaQue (Birmingham) – On Sunday, Oct. 9, join Cahaba Brewing Company and the BCRFA for BBQ, beer and bragging rights at the CahabaQue BBQ cook-off. Enjoy all-you-can-eat samples from each team’s BBQ offerings, craft beer and live music. All proceeds benefit the BCRFA. Buy tickets at cahabaque.com.

(Birmingham) – On Sunday, Oct. 9, join Cahaba Brewing Company and the BCRFA for BBQ, beer and bragging rights at the CahabaQue BBQ cook-off. Enjoy all-you-can-eat samples from each team’s BBQ offerings, craft beer and live music. All proceeds benefit the BCRFA. Buy tickets at cahabaque.com. Calera Goes Pink (Calera) – Join the city of Calera in going pink to support breast cancer research in Alabama. The citywide event includes the Calera High School vs. Helena High football game Friday, Oct. 14, and a golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club on Sunday, Oct. 16. Find details at caleragoespink.com.

Wright Wiggins Rouse is the Marketing and Communications director with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.