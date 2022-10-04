Alabama Power’s Nicole Faulk selected as a Distinguished Auburn Engineer

Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering recently honored six alumni and a longtime employee for their service, including Nicole Faulk, vice president of Transmission Construction and Protection & Control for Alabama Power.

Faulk, who earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1996 and a master’s in the same discipline in 1999, was among four alumni chosen as Distinguished Auburn Engineers, one of the college’s highest honors. Faulk said her family has been part of the Auburn family since the early 1900s.

“Each time I come back to Auburn, I am reminded of how proud I am to be a part of the Auburn family, and especially to be part of the Auburn engineering family,” Faulk said during the ceremony. “Tonight, of course, is more special than usual, and it is hard for me to adequately express how I’m feeling. Extremely honored and humbled really is the best way I can describe it. Thank you for this incredible recognition.”

Others selected by the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council as Distinguished Auburn Engineers are Jim Cooper, who earned a civil engineering degree in 1981; John MacFarlane, who earned a mechanical engineering degree in 1972; and Apollo astronaut Ken Mattingly, who earned an aerospace engineering degree in 1958.

“I have been a member of the Engineering Council for a long time – since the early 2000s, and every year since, I have been in awe of the amazing Auburn engineers and all we have accomplished,” Faulk said. “And now to be standing here, thinking about all the prior distinguished engineers and sharing the stage with Jim, John and, for a little girl who wanted to be an Auburn astronaut, Ken Mattingly, that is, quite frankly, overwhelming.”

Other honorees are Kelly Roberts, who earned a civil engineering degree in 2005, and McClain Towery, a 2003 graduate in civil engineering, both of whom were named Outstanding Young Auburn Engineers. The college also honored Angie Lemke, retired college events coordinator and dean’s administrative assistant, with Auburn Engineering’s Superior Service Award.

DISTINGUISHED AUBURN ENGINEERS

Jim Cooper, ’81, Civil Engineering

Cooper is a 1981 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. In 1991, he founded Cooper Construction with a focus on personal relationships and satisfaction for every client. Cooper Construction operates as a general contractor specializing in industrial, warehouse/distribution and commercial projects. The company’s expertise in private-sector development has allowed for continued expansion and successfully completed projects throughout the

United States. Cooper values a team-oriented mindset with a focus on thoroughness, clear communication and urgency throughout the organization. He is heavily involved in achieving the organization’s vision, and through his relentless efforts has grown Cooper Construction into a $400 million national company with offices in Birmingham, Huntsville and Dallas, Texas.

For his professional achievements, Cooper was named Auburn’s Department of Civil Engineering Outstanding Alumnus in 2017, he received the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama highest honor – the Cornerstone Award – in 2019 and was inducted into the state of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in 2021.

As a proud graduate of Auburn University, Cooper has devoted his time and resources to positively impact future generations of Alabama’s engineers. He is an active member of the Civil Engineering Advisory Board and the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council. He is also a member of Auburn Engineering’s Keystone, Ginn and Eagles societies, as well as the university’s 1856 and Samford societies.

Nicole Faulk, ’96, Mechanical Engineering

Faulk earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1996 and earned her master’s degree in the same discipline in 1999. She is Alabama Power’s vice president of Transmission Construction and Protection & Control, where she oversees the transmission line construction, substation construction and P&C field services teams,

providing a dedicated focus on critical field activities to ensure safe and efficient implementation of large transmission projects. She began her career with Southern Company in 1998 as an engineer in Southern Nuclear’s professional development program. She has served as Georgia Power’s senior vice president of Customer Strategy and Solutions, vice president of Corporate Services for Georgia Power and vice president of Customer Service and Operations at Mississippi Power.

In recognition of her professional accomplishments, Faulk was named Auburn’s Department of Mechanical Engineering Alumna of the Year in 2018. She currently serves as a director of the Auburn University Foundation Board, and formerly was chair of the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council and chair of the state of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame.

Faulk is a member of the university’s Foy, 1856 and Petrie giving societies and the College of Engineering’s Ginn Society. She has established scholarships in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, including an Ever Auburn Scholarship for underserved students.

John MacFarlane, ’72, Mechanical Engineering

MacFarlane earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1972, his master’s degree in the same discipline in 1973 and was a member of the Air Force ROTC during his time at Auburn. He began his military assignment at the Air Force Special Weapons Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1973 and completed his military service in 1976.

In 1976, MacFarlane began his career with Exxon as a contact engineer at the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery. He progressed through several technical, supervisory, planning and management assignments there and in Houston before being appointed manager of the Exxon Billings, Montana, Refinery in 1987. He later was operations manager for Exxon USA’s Lubes and Petroleum Specialties business in Houston before moving to Exxon Company International in New Jersey to lead the development and deployment of a management system for 18 international refineries.

MacFarlane later transferred to Exxon Research and Engineering, holding leadership positions in the Projects and Engineering Technology organizations. Upon the ExxonMobil merger, MacFarlane was appointed manager of ExxonMobil Engineering Europe before transferring to Virginia with an assignment responsible for ExxonMobil’s downstream technology licensing business. He was in that position for 10 years, during which the business grew 10-fold, before retiring in 2011 after a 35-year career. For his professional achievements, MacFarlane was named the Department of Mechanical Engineering’s Outstanding Alumnus in 2008.

MacFarlane and his wife, Anne, have endowed a Distinguished Professorship in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and have also endowed a Cupola Scholarship. For their dedication, the MacFarlanes are members of the university’s Foy, Petrie and 1856 societies and the College of Engineering’s Keystone and Ginn societies.

Ken Mattingly, ’56, Aerospace Engineering

Mattingly earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering in 1958 and later went on to earn his doctorate in the same discipline in 1986. He began his military career as an ensign and held assignments on the USS Saratoga and USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1966, he was one of 19 astronauts selected by NASA. He was a member of the astronaut support crews for the Apollo 8 and 11 missions and was the astronaut representative in development and testing of the Apollo spacesuit and backpack. He was the designated command module pilot for the Apollo 13 flight but was removed from flight status 72 hours before the scheduled launch due to exposure to German measles. His heroic support efforts were famously depicted by actor Gary Sinise in the Academy Award-winning film “Apollo 13.”

Mattingly would later fly on the Apollo 16, the fifth crewed lunar landing mission. During the return leg of the mission, he carried out an extravehicular activity (EVA) to retrieve film and data packages from the science bay on the side of the service module, only the second such “deep space” EVA in history. To this day, there have only been three EVAs. Mattingly remains one of only 24 people who have flown to the moon.

Following his return to Earth, Mattingly served in astronaut managerial positions in the space shuttle development program. In 1982, he was named to command STS-4, the fourth and final orbital test flight of the space shuttle Columbia with fellow Auburn graduate Henry Hartsfield Jr., as the pilot. STS-4 completed 112 orbits of the Earth before landing at Edwards Air Force Base where President Ronald Reagan greeted them after the landing. Reagan recognized the pair during his speech as “you two sons of Auburn.”

Mattingly retired from NASA in 1985 and from the Navy in 1986 with the two-star rank of rear admiral, and subsequently entered the private sector. He worked as a director in Grumman’s Space Station Support Division and then headed the Atlas booster program for General Dynamics. From there, he was vice president in charge of the X-33 development program at Lockheed Martin. He finished his career at Systems Planning and Analysis in Virginia.

OUTSTANDING YOUNG AUBURN ENGINEER

Kelly Roberts, ’05, Civil Engineering

Roberts earned her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2005 and her master’s degree in the same discipline in 2007. She is a principal at Walter P Moore with structural design experience ranging from educational and health care facilities to international high-rise office towers. She leads Walter P Moore’s Sustainable Design Community of Practice for the structures group specializing in life-cycle assessment, embodied carbon studies and the use of sustainable and salvaged materials.

Roberts is a founding board member of the Lifecycle Building Center of Greater Atlanta, a local, nonprofit material reuse center. She has served as secretary, chair of the Marketing & Events committee and chair of the Retail & Operations committee for the group and has remained active after serving a six-year term on the board.

For her professional accomplishments, Roberts was named one of the 2018 Top Young Professionals by Engineering News Record.

She was recognized by Building Design+Construction as one of the 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 and by Engineering Georgia Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in 2019 and 2021.

McClain Towery, ’03, Civil Engineering

Towery graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2003. As a licensed civil engineer in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia and as a LEED-accredited professional, he managed a site development team at Gresham, Smith and Partners for seven years. There, his team was in charge of due diligence, site selection, site design, permitting and construction administration. His projects carried him through 17 states and many cities, towns and counties, and the projects included office, multifamily, mixed-use, health care, subdivisions, retail and restaurants.

In early 2012, Towery started Towery Development, which focuses on urban core opportunistic real estate development and investment projects. These projects include multifamily, office, mixed-use and industrial in Nashville urban submarkets. Towery Holdings and its subsidiaries have a market cap of approximately $350 million. Concurrently with his new company, Towery pursued a master’s degree from Auburn University in real estate development in 2012 to complement his technical skills with business, financial, market analysis, real estate law and securitization skills for real estate.

Towery is a member of the Urban Land Institute and Auburn University Master of Real Estate Development Alumni Advisory Council. He is an engineering Eagle donor and was named by the Nashville Post as an In Charge Development leader for the past seven years.

SUPERIOR SERVICE AWARD

Angie Lemke

For the past 30 years, Lemke has manned the front door to the Auburn University Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. In her role, she organized and managed logistics of events, including researching appropriate events, organized mode of participation, coordinated educational or promotional materials, and coordinated staff, faculty and volunteer support services.

In addition to serving as the dean’s right hand, she helped plan and execute special engagements; developed and coordinated events; built relationships by developing and promoting interaction between the board of trustees, Auburn Foundation Board, college/school administration, business partners, alumni, faculty, staff and students; managed a balanced program of events aimed at enhancing the reputation, scope and influence of the college, as well as the university overall; assisted with arranging travel accommodations for individuals associated with special events; maintained a comprehensive events calendar and managed and adhered to the special events budget of the college; supported and assisted with existing programs, conferences or events within the college; and performed high-level administrative and technical support duties for three deans. She retired from full-time work earlier this year.

Lemke has been a vital part of the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council, managing information packets and mailouts, updating information on council members, planning dinners and meetings, etc.

The Auburn Alumni Engineering Council (AAEC) was formed in 1966 as a group of Auburn Engineering alumni who work together to support the vision and goals of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. The council meets twice annually to assist and advise the college, and its members serve on a variety of committees geared to the mission and operation of the college. Council members are an active and valued component of the College of Engineering family. They demonstrate a continuing commitment to move the college to new levels of excellence. The council provides leadership and participation in areas such as academics, development, governmental affairs and public relations.