Alabama-built truck ready to compete in Rebelle Rally

This Hyundai Santa Cruz will participate in the Rebelle Rally. (Hyundai Motor America)

A specially equipped Hyundai Santa Cruz truck with an original paint scheme will be piloted by a pair of auto writers in the eight-day, all-women Rebelle Rally in the deserts of California and Nevada starting Oct. 6.

Hyundai Motor America unveiled the paint scheme for the Brute Squad’s 2022 Santa Cruz on Oct. 4. The Brute Squad is the name of the team made up of auto writers Jill Ciminillo and Kristin Shaw, who will pilot the vehicle in the seventh annual Rebelle Rally.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama produces the Santa Cruz, the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs and the Elantra sedan.

Hyundai Design North America designer Brad Arnold was the exterior design manager for the Santa Cruz and Matt Marble, a senior graphic designer, developed the paint scheme in California. Marble and Arnold took elements from the California surfing culture and combined them with the motif of a custom bandana to create the off-road look for the Rebelle Rally Santa Cruz paint scheme.

Other contributors to the special version of the Santa Cruz and the Brute Squad’s participation are Bose, Falken Tires, Rally Innovations, Gear Offroad Wheels, Truxxx and She Buys Travel.

The Rebelle Rally Santa Cruz received minimal modifications, including off-road tires, skid plate and lift kit. The modifications were led by Hyundai Motor America model line engineer Eric Buxton.