Can’t Miss Alabama: National Shrimp Festival, Breast Cancer Awareness and fun autumn festivities

Plan your leisure time around a bounty of entertainment.

National Shrimp Festival

The 49th annual National Shrimp Festival is set to attract thousands to the white sandy beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast Oct. 6-9. There will be nonstop music, a variety of seafood and nonseafood favorites, art, camaraderie and fun. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages at each end of the grounds. Trent Tomlinson will headline. Performances will include “The Voice” final four contestant Kirk Jay, longtime Shrimp Fest favorites like the Velcro Pygmies and Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, and tribute bands performing the hits of Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Journey. Festival organizers encourage visitors to arrive at the festival by bicycle and use the parking services of the new, complimentary bicycle valet service. The festival hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The venue is Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama State Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Boulevard. Follow this link for the complete lineup.

Prattville Fall Art Show

The Prattville Creative Arts Center and Gallery in historic downtown Prattville will host the Prattauga Art Guild Annual Fall Art Show through Monday, Oct. 31. The annual show will feature work by local and regional artists in a variety of media and styles. From traditional oil paintings and drawings to whimsical clay sculpture and cutting-edge photographic styles, there will be something for everyone. The Creative Arts Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment through the Cultural Arts Office at 334-595-0850 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the show is free to the public. For more information, contact the Cultural Arts Office at 334-595-0850 or visit prattvilleal.gov.

Alexander City Oktoberfest

Join in the fun at the 42nd annual Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will have a custom car show, multiple vendors, food, entertainment and children’s activities. Follow along on Facebook. The event will include live music by Tyrone Moultry, Racheal Wilson and the Highway 280 Bluegrass band. Although admission is free, there will be a $25 entry fee for the car show and food vendors.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Since 1996, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) has funded the most promising breast cancer research across the state at institutes like the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, the Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile and others. All funds raised stay in Alabama, but the impact is worldwide. This weekend BCRFA will feature CahabaQue BBQ at Cahaba Brewing Company in Avondale. There will be barbecue, beer and bragging rights at the cook-off Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. During October, watch for community events across the state benefiting BCRFA. Tickets and more details at cahabaque.com.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming shows include:

Oct. 7 – Pitbull, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

Oct. 7 – Teddy Swims, Soul Kitchen Music Hall in Mobile.

Oct. 7 – Maddie and Tae with Sacha and Abbey Cone, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

Oct. 8 – Ernest with Noah Hicks, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

Oct. 9 – The Concert: A Tribute to Abba, Saenger Theatre in Mobile.

Oct. 10 – The Head and the Heart with Shakey Graves, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Oct. 13 – Cole Swindell, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Oct. 13 – The Midnight, Iron City in Birmingham.

The Great Pumpkin Patch

It’s the perfect time of year to make a visit to the renovated pumpkin patch in Hayden. The entire family will enjoy a new inflatable park with a great jumpin’ pumpkin, super slide, smaller slide, great pumpkin patch train, bungee run, wagons, hay pyramid, pony rides and petting zoo. There will be live entertainment and a Halloween costume contest. There will be other games and events throughout the month, including a craft weekend with local artisans to show off and sell artwork. The country store will be open for shopping. During the day call 205-616-6431, 205-647-2183 or 205-903-7818, and nights 205-616-6431. Email for more information or to make reservations. Admission to the Great Pumpkin Patch is free, but there will be a cost for activities. The young at heart can enjoy sitting under a shade tree listening to music while watching the kids enjoy food and sweets from the Red Barn Kitchen or famous Pie House. The Great Pumpkin Patch is open through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Jason Robert Brown in concert

Kick off the weekend with Broadway legend Jason Robert Brown in concert at the Red Mountain Theatre. Hailed for his “extraordinary, jubilant theatre music” (Chicago Tribune), Brown is equally skilled as a composer, lyricist, conductor, orchestrator, director and performer. His theatre work has spanned the generation-defining “The Last Five Years,” the seminal “Parade” (winner of the 1999 Tony Award for Best Score) and the sumptuous “The Bridges of Madison County” (2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Orchestration). Brown has received acclaim for his orchestral work, including a stage adaptation of E.B. White’s novel “The Trumpet of the Swan.” As a soloist or with his band, he has sold out shows around the world. Among his albums of solo work are “How We React,” “How We Recover” and “Wearing Someone Else’s Clothes.” Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For upcoming shows at Red Mountain Theatre, visit the website.

Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers rivalry game will kick off Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at historic Legion Field. This is one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics. The traditional game between Morehouse and Tuskegee began in 1902.

Entertainment leading up to kickoff:

Oct. 6, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Morehouse Tuskegee Classic Official Pop-up Shop: Students, alumni, fans and the community are invited to shop for official Morehouse Tuskegee Classic merchandise and purchase concert and game tickets. The event is at the Fly V Showroom, 17th Street North in Suite 320. Official merchandise can be purchased online here.

Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Food Truck Friday and Community Block Party: A fun and delicious event recognizing the area’s best food trucks and vendors. Sherri B, Logan and Dave and Party Rockers will perform, and game paraphernalia will be available. The event is at the Birmingham City Hall, 710 20th St. N.

Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Morehouse Tuskegee Class Concert Experience featuring Jeezy: Receive a free Morehouse Tuskegee Classic game ticket with the purchase of the concert experience ticket. The concert is at Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. Bag policy and prohibited Items will be enforced.

For more information about the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic presented by the city of Birmingham and Alabama Power, visit the website.