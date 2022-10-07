Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite

Alligators are the stars of the show at Alligator Alley in Summerdale. (Amber Sutton)

It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why.

Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since then, folks from across the South have been chomping at the bit to see the hundreds of gators – ranging from hatchlings that are so small they are almost cute to massive males – that call it home.

After spending time during his childhood at the natural cyprus swamp where Alligator Alley and its inhabitants now reside, owner Wes Moore decided to open the reptile farm on his family’s land. He wanted to share his love and knowledge of gators with others while also letting visitors get up-close and personal with the creatures.

“Wes and his family have owned this property, around 160 acres, for about 75 years now,” said Joseph Hegler, an alligator wrangler at Alligator Alley. “Wes used to come out here with his grandfather as a kid and feed an alligator that was here naturally in the swamp. They called him Old Joe, and Wes just developed this love for alligators growing up. When he got out of college, he decided he did not want to get a real job, so he fenced the place in, threw some alligators in it and we have been here ever since.”

While the swamp was already a habitat for alligators, many of the residents of Alligator Alley have been rescued from dangerous or unnatural areas throughout the years and brought to the farm so they can thrive safely in a natural environment.

Visitors can view and interact with more than 700 gators who live on the grounds of Alligator Alley. The farm sells food for guests to toss into the water and watch as gators waste no time devouring the handouts. There are also multiple educational shows throughout the day.

Hegler, who has worked at Alligator Alley for 12 years, said being surrounded by dozens of gators looking to him for their lunch, some more patiently than others, is different every time depending on which alligators are taking part (and how hungry they are).

“They have different behaviors,” said Hegler. “You get up on the bank, and we usually have 30 alligators up there during a feeding show. Some are very laid back and will just lay at your feet. Others sort of pick up and come in at you in a very swift manner until you feed them something. They definitely all have their own personalities.”

Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Alligator Alley was built on Wes Moore’s family property in Summerdale. (Amber Sutton) Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Alligator wranglers help care for the alligators and educate visitors at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Alligator Alley was built on Wes Moore’s family property in Summerdale. (Amber Sutton) Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Alligators aren’t the only attraction at Alligator Alley. Snakes, turtles, tortoises and more can be found there. (Amber Sutton) Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Alligator wranglers help care for the alligators and educate visitors at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Alligator Alley was built on Wes Moore’s family property in Summerdale. (Amber Sutton) Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton) Dozens of alligators can be found at Alligator Alley. (Amber Sutton)

Among Alligator Alley’s more notable residents that visitors can expect to see is Captain Crunch. At nearly 14 feet, he is one of the park’s largest gators. However, it is his bite force that’s his real claim to fame. Coming in at 2,982 pounds, Crunch has the strongest recorded bite force of a male American alligator.

While alligators may be the park’s main attraction, they are not the only reptiles guests get the chance to see during their visit. There are dozens of snakes from all over the world, turtles, tortoises and more on display. Plus, folks interested in testing their courage can touch or, if they are feeling especially fearless, hold a baby gator or snake during their visit.

Hegler said he thinks it is important for guests to be able to see and interact with the park’s alligators in a natural environment since so many people have false impressions about what the creatures are truly like because of how they’re often represented.

“Their limited experience is probably based off of a TV show, and that’s not necessarily accurate,” said Hegler. “They just see a bunch of folks out there capturing and killing alligators, and that’s all people think they are – these big, vicious man-eating creatures. Really, they are not that though. They are not like what you see on TV. There’s more to them, and I hope we help them see that.”

Alligator Alley, located at 19950 County Highway 71 in Summerdale, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and admission is $15 for adults. For more information, visit their website.