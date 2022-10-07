West Alabama ‘Worlds of Work’ is in person again

Students from across West Alabama will learn about careers at Worlds of Work. (West AlabamaWorks!)

The “Disneyworld of Workforce” – that’s what the West AlabamaWorks! team is calling the upcoming Worlds of Work (WOW) event.

WOW is Oct. 13-14 at Shelton State Community College’s Martin Campus. The hands-on, interactive experience provides an opportunity for high school students from Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties to learn about workforce opportunities in the region. The last in-person WOW was in 2019.

Organizers say it’s a chance for students from across the region to engage with companies and industry leaders and “learn about their world.”

“We all remember the unprecedented, world-changing era of the COVID-19 pandemic; that’s why we are so excited to showcase the ever-evolving industries of agriculture, construction, education, energy/utilities, engineering/environment, healthcare, hospitality/tourism, manufacturing/logistics, public safety and transportation at the 2022, in-person WOW expo,” said Khadijah Torbert, West AlabamaWorks! marketing and communications coordinator.

West AlabamaWorks! is a coalition of business leaders, workforce service providers, educational institutions and others in the private sector that work together to prepare and train local job seekers and match them with employers in the region.

Although in-person WOW events were paused during the height of the pandemic, organizers kept the momentum going with virtual learning. In 2021, a virtual WOW was held in the spring that reached more than 2,400 students. A fall 2021 virtual event touched more than 2,900 students.

The upcoming, in-person WOW focuses on ninth-grade students during the morning hours of Oct. 13-14, with “WOW Varsity” geared toward 10th– to 12th-graders and their guardians, taking place Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, organizers are adding incentives for more students and parents to join in. All 12th-graders who attend the event will be included in a drawing for a semester of free tuition at Shelton State Community College or Bevill State Community College. Students and guardians who attend WOW Varsity will also be included in a drawing for 21 gasoline gift cards ranging in value from $50 to $300.

“WOW and WOW Varsity is such a significant expo to expose 4,000 students in our region to the best possible jobs and career pathways. We are excited to bring this event back after three years,” said Donny Jones, West AlabamaWorks! executive director and the chief operating officer of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, one of the key partners in WOW. Alabama Power is among the supporters and participants in the event.

On the morning of Oct. 14, WOW organizers will honor industry, government and education partners at a breakfast sponsored by Bryant Bank, Tuscaloosa City Schools, Seed Creative, Eat My Beats, Jolly Heating & Air Conditioning and Phifer Inc. The breakfast will feature a graduation for educators who participated in the Educator Workforce Academy, a yearlong training program focused on workforce development and building awareness about regional industries.

Several out-of-state community and business leaders who visited Tuscaloosa earlier this year on a workforce innovations tour are expected to attend WOW, organizers said.

“WOW is like no other event we put on throughout the year,” said Jones. “We’re bringing industries and companies all in one place for the next generation – to show them all the opportunities of our region. Sometimes it only takes two days to impact and change a student’s future for the better.”