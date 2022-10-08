Scott Martin: Alabama weather stays dry, mild through the weekend; rain possible Wednesday

THIS WEEKEND: After the cold front moved through on Friday, temperatures will be much cooler today with a breeze at times. Skies will become sunny, with highs reaching the lower 70s to the lower 80s. A few places in northeastern Alabama may wake up Sunday morning with some frost, as early morning lows will be in the upper 30s to the upper 40s. We’ll make a nice recovery, and the day will be mild underneath mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

THE WORK WEEK: We’ll have some ridging move in on Monday that will allow for afternoon highs to start to increase. Skies will be sunny, with highs in the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Humidity and temperatures will increase Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front, but we’ll continue to stay sunny and dry with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE ON WEDNESDAY: We’ll start to see a surge of moisture move up from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday that will bring a chance of rain to the state. A few showers may be possible during the afternoon, but the higher chances will be during the evening through overnight. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

The front moves through the state on Thursday, continuing the risk of showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

DRY, COOLER ON FRIDAY: Drier and cooler air will flow into the state behind the departing cold front, dropping temperatures and humidity levels. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

TROPICAL STORM JULIA: As of 4 a.m., Julia was around 235 miles east-southeast of Isla de Providencia, Colombia, with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. Julia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane today as it approaches Nicaragua. Flash floods and mudslides will be possible from the heavy rains over Central America through the weekend. Julia is expected to rapidly weaken inland on Sunday and become a remnant low on Monday. The rest of the tropics are quiet for now.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.