People of Alabama: Cameron Gould of Calera

“As you get older, you have to kind of care less and less about what other people think about you. As you get older, you realize that. It’s become more important to me as I’ve gotten older, because when you’re younger, I think that you’re more of the people pleaser, and you have people you feel like you need to please and meet their expectations. But as you get older, you realize that there’s a different path for yourself, and it may not please everybody, but it’s what’s best for you. It’s hard for me to say ‘no.’ Sometimes, I even let people influence my decisions, like big important decisions about my life because I feel like I care too much about what people think. I would like to find a balance because I think that it’s important to. I feel like it’s worse for your mental health if you’re always trying to say ‘yes’ to people. I think it’s important to learn when to say ‘no,’ when to say ‘yes,’ and what’s best for you.” – Cameron Gould of Calera