Follow Us Outside, Alabama: Barrett’s Fish Camp

Fall in Alabama can be a perfect time to go camping and gather around an open fire. Barrett’s Park on Lake Mitchell is the only park owned and operated by Alabama Power for primitive camping. Lynn-Anne Castleberry from BridgeWays shares what you need to know to enjoy primitive camping. Barrett’s Fish Camp is at Barrett’s Park, one of 68 free, public-use spaces called the Alabama Power Preserves across 12 company reservoirs.

Preserves sites offer hiking trails, fishing piers, boat launches, picnic tables and more where you can soak up the great outdoors year-round.

This video first appeared on the Shorelines website.