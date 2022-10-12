Alabama-built vehicles, including new EV, boost Mercedes third quarter U.S. sales

Alabama-built Mercedes vehicles, clockwise from left, EQS SUV, GLS SUV and GLE Coupe helped the automaker to a rise in U.S. sales in the third quarter of this year. (MBUSA)

Mercedes-Benz USA reported a sales jump of 31.3% in the third quarter of this year over the same period a year ago, fueled in part by strong sales of Alabama-built SUVs, including a 42% boost from the GLS.

The automaker reported U.S. sales of 72,389 passenger cars in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 55,130 during the same period a year ago.

The top-selling vehicle for the quarter was the GLC SUV with 19,456 sold. That was followed by the Alabama-built GLE with 13,802 sales, up 16.2% from a year ago. The GLS SUV, also built in Alabama, had sales of 5,187 for the quarter.

The newly launched EQS SUV, the first EV built in Alabama, had sales of 277 in the first few weeks of release.

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County produces the GLE in both SUV and Coupe models, the GLS, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and the EQS EV SUV. The plant will begin making the all-electric EQE EV SUV this year.

“Our Mercedes-EQ electric offensive accelerated in September with the arrival of the EQB and U.S.-built EQS SUV at dealerships, two exciting new electric models in high-demand segments,” said Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. “With the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated EQE sedan, we expect a strong close the final quarter of 2022.”