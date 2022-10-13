Alabama Power Foundation, Economic Development Partnership of Alabama unveil finalists for Social Impact Competition

The Alabama Power Foundation is supporting startups that are focused on benefiting Alabama communities. (Contributed)

Ten Alabama startups have been chosen as finalists for the the Alabama Launchpad inaugural Social Impact Competition, a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA).

This round of the Alabama Launchpad, supported by the Alabama Power Foundation, focuses on entrepreneurs intent on making a positive impact in the community through their startups. The finalists will compete for a combined $75,000 at a public finale scheduled for December in Birmingham.

Alabama Launchpad features entrepreneurs in two stages of development: those in the concept stage, who are usually pre-revenue, and those in the early seed stage, who desire to accelerate the growth of their businesses. According to Pitchbook, Alabama Launchpad is the state’s most active early seed funding source. EDPA reports that, to date, Alabama Launchpad has funded 110 startups and invested more than $5.9 million in nondilutive funding. Its winning companies have a combined post-money valuation of more than $850 million and have generated over 1,120 jobs across the state.

The five concept stage finalists competing for $25,000 are:

Monthly: Monthly makes gender-inclusive, sustainable and price-accessible menstrual underwear for all people with a cycle. This social enterprise business contributes a percentage of profits to charities fighting period poverty in the South.

Rachel Fry: Rachel Fry Consulting is focused on helping lawyers be successful. Through clinical psychology work with hundreds of lawyers, the company has identified “gap” areas and teaches the essential tools required to thrive in the legal profession.

Oasis: Oasis Family Birthing Center aims to reduce poor maternal health outcomes for low-income women and birthing people of color in Alabama by increasing access to comprehensive midwifery care.

OMNIS: OMNIS is a financial services app for the unbanked and underbanked to allow access to capital and building credit. The company is already partnering with First Independence Bank, GreenWood, Regions, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, as well as with nonprofit Care International.

Generational Systems: “Gene-Sys” is developing the world’s first low-cost metal 3D printer that even a private individual can own. While most metal printers are expensive, hazardous and difficult to use, the Gene-Sys technology provides an affordable, safe and easy-to-use option for anyone to own and operate.

Here are the five companies in the early seed stage that are competing for $50,000:

Pearl’s LLC: Pearl’s has identified an effective way to train and employ a marginalized community: students with disabilities. Through its pop-up restaurant, which serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, Pearl’s is showcasing the results of its approach in workforce development.

Reboot Reforestation: Reboot Reforestation uses drones to plant trees, deliver herbicide and monitor ecosystems faster, more affordably and with less labor than its competitors. The company uses drones to deliver proprietary seed balls to restoration areas to plant longleaf pine trees.

Smart Solutions: Smart Solutions promotes independent living using smart home technology, creating a pathway to autonomy with the goal of helping individuals with disabilities live a barrier-free life.

VB Ideas: SCHOOLS by VB Ideas provides coaching and a roadmap to success in ACT and SAT scores, so each person can achieve the level they need to pursue the goals they desire.

Kaya: Kaya is building the next generation of workplace mental health culture. The company is changing how workplaces access mental health services through group care that is more accessible, affordable and inclusive.

The Alabama Power Foundation has been growing its involvement in social impact investing, which includes supporting the Social Impact Competition through Alabama Launchpad. The foundation has also been working to build awareness and interest among Alabama businesses about becoming certified as benefit corporations, a model that combines a company’s profit-making motive with a mission to benefit society. The foundation was closely involved in helping create the Alabama Benefit Corporation Association of Alabama, which provides expertise and resources to companies interested in becoming “B Corps.”

“The Alabama Power Foundation congratulates the finalists in the inaugural Alabama Launchpad Social Impact Competition,” said Hallie Bradley, manager of Strategic Initiatives at the foundation. “We look forward to working with them, alongside EDPA and consultants Launch Advisors, to help them define each of their social impacts within their business models. Through this process, we will continue to work together to foster economic growth and social impact throughout the state of Alabama.”

Miller Girvin, executive vice president of Innovation & Talent at EDPA, said, “Alabama Launchpad is excited to partner with the Alabama Power Foundation and establish the first Social Impact Competition for Alabama. It serves as a major catalyst to make a real impact on our state and cultivate meaningful change through startups. Our team looks forward to helping develop these finalists, preparing them for both the finale pitch-competition and beyond.”

Alabama Launchpad’s Social Impact Competition finale is slated for Dec. 8 at Alabama Power’s Corporate Headquarters in downtown Birmingham. To learn more and to reserve tickets, please click here.

For more information about the latest Alabama Launchpad competition and to view the social impact criteria, click here. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its programs and initiatives, please visit www.powerofgood.com.