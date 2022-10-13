Can’t Miss Alabama: Experience Greece at the Birmingham Greek Festival

Greek Festival

People of all ages will enjoy the 49th annual Greek Food Festival in Birmingham Oct. 13-15 from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Authentic Greek foods include souvlakia, pastichio, Greek chicken, dolmathes, veggie plates, Greek salad, gyros, baklava, kourambethes, melomakarona, koulourakia and loukoumathes. Follow this link for the complete menu. Coca-Cola products will be available among Greek beer and wine. Drive-thru hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ups and take-outs are welcomed, but there will be no online ordering. Live entertainment will take place on the outdoor main stages with Greek dancers. Free parking is available at the former Liberty National building one block away on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard between Third and Fourth avenues. To learn more, visit bhamgreekfestival.com. The festival is at 307 19th St. S.

Take a self-guided tour between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. during the three-day festival of the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Call ahead to schedule a tour for large school and church groups. (contributed) The Greek Food Festival offers an abundance of delicious Greek cuisine in downtown Birmingham. (contributed) The Greek Food Festival offers an abundance of delicious Greek cuisine in downtown Birmingham Oct. 13-15. (contributed) Feast on homemade Greek entrees and desserts at Birmingham's oldest cultural food festival. (contributed)

Greek dancers of all ages will be performing all three days. (contributed)

Mobile Latin Fest

Family-friendly entertainment will bring a cultural sampling of the rich diversity of Latin countries and promote mutual understanding. The Mobile Latin Fest is set for Friday, Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile. There will be food, arts and crafts vendors, live music and folk dances, among other activities. The festival is being presented in partnership with the Hispanic Business Association of the Gulf Coast and Mobile Parks. Alabama Power is supporting the event. Admission to the festival is free. Follow along on Facebook.

Auburn Oktoberfest

One of Alabama’s largest festivals will showcase the local and national craft beer industry. Link here for the complete list of breweries. Auburn’s Oktoberfest also offers live music, contests, educational presentations, stein hoisting, hangout spots and food trucks. Catch a performance by Kidd Blue and entertainment from the War Damn Polka Band throughout the festival. Purchase designated driver tickets here. The festival is open to the public, but tasting areas are limited to adults ages 21 and older. Join in on the fun Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Auburn University’s Ag Heritage Park.

Space One Eleven Arts Center

Pull out your lawn chairs for an arts and music street party on Second Avenue North in downtown Birmingham Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Space One Eleven Arts Center will celebrate 35 years of artmaking and promoting social justice through visual arts. Attendees can view the anniversary art exhibition, enjoy live music and performances, choose from varied food trucks and watch football on TV. Art activities include pottery wheels, printmaking with Paperworkers Local, live portraits by Andy Jordan, children’s face painting with Painted Personalities and a kids’ art zone. The exhibit will remain open through Jan. 6. To buy tickets or to learn more, visit spaceoneeleven.org/the-happening-on-2nd. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Parking is limited but can be found on the street and in public lots. Rideshare services are recommended. Read more about Space One Eleven Arts Center.

[vimeo 758790919 w=800 h=800]

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) cleanup for Lake Demopolis is underway through Friday, Oct. 14. For information about the Lake Demopolis cleanup, contact Jason Arledge at cjarledg@southernco.com. Also, there will be a cleanup for Lake Mitchell (Coosa River) Saturday, Oct. 15. For information about the Lake Mitchell cleanup, contact Dale Vann at 205-910-3713. Cleanup supplies will be provided. ROR is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit shorelines.com.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming shows include:

Oct. 13 – Cole Swindell, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Oct. 13 ­– The Midnight, Iron City in Birmingham.

Oct. 13 – Whiskey Myers, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Oct. 14 – Luke Bryan, The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville.

Oct. 15 – Jason Aldean, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Oct. 15 – The Judds with Martina McBride and Little Big Town, Von Braun Center Arena in Huntsville.

Oct. 18 – Ray Lamontagne, Saenger Theatre in Mobile.

Oct. 19 – Travis Tritt with Chris Janson and War Hippies, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Since 1996, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) has funded the most promising breast cancer research across the state at institutes like the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, the Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile and others. All funds raised stay in Alabama, but the impact is worldwide. This weekend, BCRFA will spotlight Calera Goes Pink with the Calera High School vs. Helena football game Friday, Oct. 14, and a golf tournament at the Timberline Golf Club Sunday, Oct.16. During October, watch for more community events across the state benefiting BCRFA.

Get in the fight for a cure with citywide events in Calera during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (contributed) Grab your clubs and head to Timberline Golf Club in Calera. Individuals and foursomes are welcome. (contributed) Grab your clubs and head to Timberline Golf Club in Calera. Individuals and foursomes are welcome. (contributed)

Woodlawn Street Market and Woodlawn Marketplace

The fall weather is in full swing and there is no better time to shop for jewelry, food and drinks, packaged food and baked goods, apparel, crafted goods, and skin and body care. The Woodlawn Street Market is Saturday, Oct.15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the business district on the block of 55th Place between First Avenue North and First Avenue South in Birmingham. The Woodlawn Street Market vendor list is here. Also, while shopping at the Woodlawn Street Market, check out the grand opening of the Woodlawn Marketplace at 5530 First Ave. S. in the old Woodlawn Cycle Café building. It will feature 11 seasoned Woodlawn Street Market vendors, two of whom will be food-and-beverage anchor tenants for the space. There will be a coffee service by Trvl Love Koffee from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and a special brunch menu by Pearl’s Woodlawn starting at 10 a.m. until supplies run out. For more information about the Woodlawn Street Market link here and for the Woodlawn Marketplace link here.

‘The Doo Wop Project’

“The Doo Wop Project” recently gained national attention with the PBS special that traces the evolution of doo wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits of today. The “Doo Wop Project” features stars from the Broadway hits “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical” and “A Bronx Tale,” who bring vocal excellence and authenticity to recreate and, in some cases, entirely reimagine the music. A live performance will feature Broadway stars at the Oxford Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. The performance includes some of the greatest hits from The Temptations and The Four Seasons, along with “doowopified” versions of modern classics from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz and others. Tickets to the show are available here.

Tall Bike Joust

Redemptive Cycles will host the 10th annual Tall Bike Joust at Cahaba Brewing Saturday, Oct. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Sixteen fearless jousters will mount tall bikes and compete for the crowd’s entertainment and title of Tall Bike Joust Champion. The event is one of the largest fundraising events for Redemptive Cycles, a Birmingham nonprofit that provides bikes as a reliable source of transportation to those who need it most in the community. Redemptive Cycles is also a full-service bike shop. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. The venue is at 4500 Fifth Ave. S. in Birmingham.

Tall Bike Joust is one of the most exciting sporting events in Birmingham. (contributed) Tall Bike Joust is one of the most exciting sporting events in Birmingham. (contributed) Tall Bike Joust is one of the most exciting sporting events in Birmingham. (contributed)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFkXe2qG7-E&w=640&h=360]