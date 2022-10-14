ISA Corp. selects Geneva County for glove manufacturing operation

ISA Corp. will manufacture nitrile gloves, along with latex gloves and boot coverings, in a Geneva County factory set to open in 2023. (ISA Corp.)

Oregon-based ISA Corp., a manufacturer of nitrile and latex gloves, announced plans to open a production facility in Geneva County, creating 80 jobs over two years at the rural Alabama location.

ISA Alabama Corp., as the new venture is called, will occupy a 45,000-square-foot speculative building in the Geneva County Industrial Park off Alabama Highway 167 in Hartford. The project involves a multimillion-dollar investment.

“We are pleased to welcome ISA Alabama Corp. to Geneva County, the Wiregrass region and the state of Alabama,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This project is further proof of the tremendous collaboration of regional teamwork working with ISA Alabama at the state, regional and local levels.”

“ISA Alabama represents the best in latex product manufacturing and will be a great addition to Alabama’s diverse manufacturing base and will be a premier employer in southeast Alabama,” Canfield said.

ISA Corp. is a multinational company that is involved in manufacturing, engineering, design, research and development that produces more than 100 million dipped nitrile latex parts annually.

ISA Alabama Corp.’s product profile involves nitrile gloves, latex gloves and boot coverings that supply an array of industry sectors.

ISA Alabama Corp. President John Feusner said the growth project was made possible through the support of many organizations at the state and regional levels, as well as assistance from utilities.

“These organizations worked hard as a team, and we are very pleased to be growing our business in ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’” Feusner said.

Rural impact

With agreements finalized, the project will take the next steps of finishing out the spec building, constructing an industrial access road extension and phasing in a hiring plan.

The company is planning to be in operation in the third quarter of 2023.

Geneva County Commission Chairman Toby Seay said he is excited to have ISA Alabama Corp. join the Wiregrass region’s industrial ranks.

“The Geneva County Commission has worked very hard to put the economic pieces together by establishing the Geneva County Industrial Park and then adding the new 45,000-square-foot speculative building so that we could position our area for opportunities,” Seay said.

Seay said the spec building resulted from a partnership with PowerSouth and the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative.

Besides those utilities, other organizations involved in the recruitment of ISA Alabama Corp. include the Department of Commerce, AIDT, the Alabama Department of Transportation, the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce/Grow Dothan. Local government entities, including the cities of Hartford, Dothan and Enterprise, were also involved.

Brenda Tuck, Rural Development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the ISA Alabama Corp. manufacturing operation will have a significant financial impact on Hartford, a community with about 2,600 residents.

“Alabama’s rural communities have shown time and time again that they can support sophisticated manufacturing operations, thanks to the skills and dedication of the local workforces,” Tuck said. “This is another illustration that rural Alabama has a lot of advantages to offer companies from all over the world.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.